Yankees 5, Diablos Rojos 8: Disastrous third inning dooms Yanks

It was a promising start for the Yankees out on the road in Mexico City tonight, but after chasing the opposing starter in the top of the first with a four-run pot, the bats stayed quiet for basically the rest of the game. With only one more run after the first for the Yankees, the home side worked their way back en route to an 8-5 win for Diablos Rojos.

Labeled as a youngster with one of the best changeups, if not the best, in the Yankees farm system, Luis Serna got the opportunity to pitch for the big league club. This chance came well ahead of schedule, even if it was just a spring outing.

The outing for Serna ended up as a perfect example of the rollercoaster in the developmental process of a young arm. The righty showcased what makes that changeup so appealing, unafraid to use it regardless of the count. Something very apparent when Serna faced off against Robinson Canó in the evening.

Canó, the most experienced bat for the Diablos Rojos del México, got up to the plate in the top of the first and after working a full count, was fooled as if he was the rookie, whiffing on a 3-2 changeup. It was Serna’s first of eventual three strikeouts in the evening.

19-year-old Mexico native Luis Serna with a changeup for his first K of the night pic.twitter.com/a4OQ7JyPuH — NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) March 26, 2024

As the Yankees jumped out to a four-run lead in the top of the first with the help of a two-run double by Jose Trevino, his batterymate Serna worked for much of his night with a lead on the mound. It’s feasible that this gave him the confidence to hold his opponent down through his first couple of innings.

However, things unraveled in the third inning, as Serna struggled to complement that changeup with anything else, allowing the Diablos Rojos to take a different approach at the plate.

Serna still showcased the trust in his change with one in a 3-0 count with the bases loaded against Canó. However, it would be for nothing as he walked him a pitch later and got punished in the same frame with a grand slam by Diosbel Arias, giving the Diablos Rojos a 5-4 lead, an advantage they’d never relinquish.

Although the offense didn’t do much late in the game, the Yankees had a couple of chances to make things interesting with a bases-loaded at-bat in the eighth for Cole Gabrielson, but a strikeout ended the inning.

In the ninth, once again the Yankees put multiple runners on with Carlos Narvaez and Jared Serna reaching base to start the frame, but back-to-back strikeouts and a fine defensive play held the score at 8-5.

A big scare happened in the second inning, as Oscar Gonzalez had a protective swing on a fastball bearing in on him, which caused something extremely unusual. Normally, we see foul balls that hit the shin or the foot and cause a lot of pain, but Gonzalez directed the ball in his right eye. He will have to miss some time due to a fracture.

Yankees announce that Oscar Gonzalez has a right orbital fracture. He will remain in the hospital tonight for observation and rest. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 26, 2024

Next up for the Yankees is Opening Day itself. They’ll rest tomorrow and Wednesday before beginning the regular season on Thursday afternoon in Houston at 4:10pm ET. Nestor Cortes gets the ball against Framber Valdez, and you won’t want to miss the start of the 2024 campaign.

