Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees Mailbag questions request

At long last, here we are. After today, the games count from here on out, and the Opening Day roster is all but set. We've seen some key decisions made, including Luis Gil earning the final spot in the starting rotation and DJ LeMahieu having to start the year on the IL, that clicked many of the final slots into place. Now, the 26-man picture is clear for who is going down to Houston on Thursday.

Of course, uncertainty is still in the air. The Yankees are starting this season on the backfoot already, down their ace for a few months on an optimal timeline and with concerns about their captain's health even though he will be making the first road trip of the year. How well will the Yankees do in this opening stretch? Can they tread above water while their stars are on the mend, or even exceed expectations? Who's their biggest threat to run away in the standings early on? If you've got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send 'em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of March 28th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.