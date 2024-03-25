Yankees 3, Mets 0: Schmidt shines in final tune-up

The rosters are mostly set, the bags are starting to get packed, and it’s about time for the 2024 regular season. While you can practically feel Opening Day in the air, there’s still a couple more spring training games left, which included one this afternoon against the Mets.

You can tell we’re getting closer to real baseball, because you’re starting to see stuff like regulars playing fairly deep into games, and starting pitchers going a relatively regular amount of innings. Today, we even got a bit of a pitchers duel.

With both the Yankees and Mets running out lineups filled with a bunch of regulars, it was starting pitchers Clarke Schmidt and Sean Manaea who ruled the day. Both seemingly mowed through the opposing lineups at times, but in the end, it was Schmidt who got the best of things. His final spring outing went well, as did Yankees’ pitching in general as the Bombers downed the Mets 3-0 to wrap up their run for the year at Steinbrenner Field.

Schmidt got the start on the mound in his final tune-up of the spring ahead of his expected regular-season debut on Sunday in Houston. He looked very sharp in the process, striking out six while allowing just one hit and two walks in five innings.

The only real trouble that the fourth starter found came in the third inning when he allowed Brent Baty and Harrison Bader to reach to start the inning. Then having to face the top of the Mets’ order, Schmidt managed to get through Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso without allowing a run to score.

On the other side, Manaea got the start for the Mets, and he also looked very impressive, as he ended up striking out seven batters in total. Eventually, the Yankees got to him in the fifth inning, via a semi-unlikely source considering the lineup. After Manaea got two quick outs to start the fifth, Austin Wells and shortstop prospect Roderick Arias both reached on singles to keep the inning alive. Third baseman Benjamin Cowles then lined a ball of the wall in center field, scoring both runners.

Some of the regulars helped them tack on another run in the sixth. After Aaron Judge reached on a single, he moved over to third when Trent Grisham added another. Alex Verdugo then hit a groundball that turned into a force out at second base, but was enough to score Judge from third.

After Schmidt, Clay Holmes came in. He allowed one hit and hit a batter, but ended up working around those to throw a scoreless inning. Blake Ferguson followed him and struck out two in a scoreless frame. To finish things off, Luke Weaver came in for the eighth and ninth innings. He added to the excellent day of pitching by striking out five of the six batters he faced to record the save and finish off the win.

Besides those mentioned, Gleyber Torres recorded a hit, while Anthony Rizzo went 0-for-2 in his return after missing a couple days nursing a slight injury. Look for him back at first base as soon as the season commences.

With that, the Yankees’ annual spring trip to Florida has come to an end. They still have one more game tonight at 8pm ET as part of their Mexico City trip (prospect Luis Serna will start), but we are almost there to the regular season. Opening Day in Houston is Thursday at 4:10pm ET.

Box Score