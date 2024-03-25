New York Yankees at Diablos Rojos del Mexico (Game 2)

Coming off the recent news that Luis Gil has officially made the Yankees’ Opening Day rotation, the team wraps up its journey south of the border with a second game against the Diablos Rojos del Mexico.

Although some regular starters did in fact make the trip as the Yankees roll out for split-squad games, their top players won’t be stepping up to the plate in Mexico. Juan Soto and Aaron Judge both took part in the earlier affair on the day against the Mets. Do keep an eye out for Anthony Volpe, Giancarlo Stanton, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Jose Trevino. They’re in the lineup today against former prospect and KBO pitcher Ronnie Williams.

It will be a particularly special night for the Yankees’ starter Luis Serna, who, if he is not on your radar, we don’t blame you, after all, he was only in Rookie ball last year. A native of San San Luis Rio Colorado, Serna will start a game for the Bronx Bombers in his home country at the age of 19.

How to watch

Location: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu — Mexico City, MX

First pitch: 8:00 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES

Radio broadcast: N/A

Online stream: MLB.tv

