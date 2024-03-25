DJ LeMahieu will start the 2024 Yankees’ season on the IL

I think many Yankees fans expected this morning’s DJ LeMahieu news as a possible outcome so I doubt they are shocked that it has come to pass. But it is now official, rather than speculation. Presumptive starting third baseman LeMahieu will start the 2024 campaign on the Injured List, rather than manning the hot corner in Houston this weekend.

LeMahieu fouled a ball off his right foot last weekend, resulting in what skipper Aaron Boone called at the time a “pretty significant bone bruise.” Given that initial diagnosis, it seemed optimistic to think DJ would be in the Opening Day lineup, especially considering his injury history. This morning, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported that GM Brian Cashman has confirmed LeMahieu’s sojourn to the IL.

Brian Cashman said DJ LeMahieu is starting the season on the IL. #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) March 25, 2024

In the short term, which is presumably what we’re dealing with, the Yankees have internal options both to replace LeMahieu at third base and to fill his roster spot. In all likelihood, Oswaldo Cabrera would take over as the starting option at the hot corner since Boone has expressed confidence in the 2022 rookie standout.

Meanwhile, on the 26-man roster, Jahmai Jones, Kevin Smith, and Jose Rojas are all candidates to take DJ’s spot whilst he recuperates. In a vacuum, Jones has the edge by simply occupying a current spot the expanded 40-man roster; Smith and Rojas are in camp as non-roster invitees. The Yankees could even use that spot on Ben Rortvedt, giving them time to either hope they can sneak the catcher through waivers after the initial crush of upcoming transactions or to find a trade partner for the backstop.

Of course, Cashman could also pivot to external options for both the third-base gig and the other roster spot, perhaps even by way of a Rortvedt trade. It’s a common occurrence for the end of spring training, so much so that pitcher Clayton Beeter is traveling with the team for Opening Day in Houston with the expectation of being added as a reliever — but not the confirmation.

Clayton Beeter just said that while nothing is official, he was told he's going to Houston. Him officially making the team could still be impacted by external moves. #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) March 25, 2024

It will also be worth watching to see how Boone adjusts the Yankees’ batting order, as it seemed pretty likely LeMahieu could end up leading off. With him gone, it remains to be seen how Boone will adjust. Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, and Alex Verdugo have all seen time at leadoff in recent spring training days. The best guess is probably Torres.

Ideally, LeMahieu spends minimal time on the IL and returns healthy. We’ll see if the 35-year-old’s body cooperates.