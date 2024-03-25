New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Clarke Schmidt vs. Sean Manaea

We’ve reached the final day of spring training. Later this week, the Yankees will venture to Houston to open up their regular season schedule, as real baseball begins. There’s still a couple more days to go, though.

Tonight, the Yankees will play another game in Mexico City to wrap up their spring slate, but before that, there’s still one more day game in Florida to go. Today, a split Yankees’ squad will host the Mets to end their run at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Clarke Schmidt will take the mound for the Yankees in his final tune up of the spring. He’ll get a good chance to replicate regular season conditions, as he’ll face a pretty much full-strength Mets’ lineup.

The rest of the Yankees’ lineup includes the likes of Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, who is returning to the lineup after missing a couple days with a tight lat. Rizzo expects to play first base on Opening Day.

As mentioned, the Mets are running out a lineup that they conceivably could on Opening Day, including former Yankee Harrison Bader. On the mound, Sean Manaea will get the start for them.

We hope you’ll join us in the game thread for this afternoon’s action.

How to watch

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

One more from Tampa pic.twitter.com/tKYxF5ET0o — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 25, 2024