Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/25/24

New York Post | Greg Joyce: In case you missed it yesterday, the Yankees officially made a decision regarding their fifth starter, naming Luis Gil. After an incredible spring, Gil locked down the spot that had been opened up by Gerrit Cole’s injury. Gil has some big league experience, including an impressive 2021 debut, but has missed most of the last couple years after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Yankees PR: Relatedly, the Yankees narrowed their potential Opening Day roster picture, as pitchers Will Warren, Cody Poteet, Ron Marinaccio, and Nick Ramirez were all officially sent to Triple-A. Warren narrowly lost out to Gil in the fifth-starter race, and he’ll continue to hone his game at Scranton to start off 2024.

CBS Sports: In more roster-related news that arose yesterday, it was confirmed on Sunday that it’s unlikely that DJ LeMahieu will be ready for Opening Day. LeMahieu has not played in a spring training game since fouling a ball off his foot last week. At least as of now, that makes Oswaldo Cabrera the likely starter at third base.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: Another thing that we’re starting to get a good picture of roster-wise is the bullpen. The Yankees optioned a handful of players to the minors yesterday, and that provided some clarity to what the bullpen will likely look like for Opening Day.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: On the flip side of that, Carlos Rodón has not had the most impressive of springs, as he tries to rebound from a poor 2023. Despite that, the pitcher said he feels confident with where he’s at going into the regular season.