Yankees Making the Team Meter: Week Five

It’s our final Monday in March, and you know what that means — it’s time for the finale of the 2024 Pinstripe Alley Making the Team Meter! The last two spring training games are being played later today, and in just three short days, the New York Yankees will be down in Houston to open the season against their current archrival, the Houston Astros.

Over the last few days, the Yankees have made a flurry of moves, as the final roster has begun to take shape. Even so, due to a late injury to DJ LeMahieu that will almost certainly cause him to start the season on the shelf, the final spots on the roster remain up the air.

In case you need it, I’ve included the key below as a refresher. I’d also like to remind you that, like last week, players who were cut or removed from the injured list prior to last Monday will not appear on these lists, while those cut in the last seven days will.

As always, let’s start with the pitching staff:

Prior to the game yesterday, manager Aaron Boone announced that Luis Gil would start the season as the Yankees’ fifth starter; soon after, the team announced that his two biggest competitors, Will Warren and Cody Poteet, had been reassigned to the minor league camp and optioned to Triple-A, respectively. With that, the starting rotation has been set, as he joins Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt.

Technically, nothing has been announced about the battle for the final spot in the bullpen, but it seems likely that the team will break camp with a pair of non-roster invitees, Nick Burdi and Dennis Santana. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Tommy Kahnle will start the season on the injured list, and over the last two days, Ron Marinaccio, Nick Ramirez, and Clayton Andrews have all been optioned to Scranton. This would give the Yankees a bullpen of Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loáisiga, Caleb Ferguson, Victor González, Ian Hamilton, Luke Weaver, Burdi, and Santana.

Yerry de los Santos and McKinley Moore are still theoretically in the conversation, but given how Boone has spoken about Burdi and Santana this spring, this seems a safe bet. The only true path either one has to the roster is if the team opts to keep Gil in Triple-A until the fifth day of the season, allowing them to carry an extra arm in the bullpen for the first four days of the season.

Next up, the backstops:

No, the Yankees have not made any official announcement that they are going into the season with Jose Trevino and Austin Wells. This, however, was always the intended outcome, and nothing has happened this spring to change the Yankees’ plans. At this point, Luis Torrens only remains in camp as an extra first baseman/designated hitter because the team played a lot of split-squad games down the stretch.

The Yankees are likely to try to trade Ben Rortvedt, who is out of options, sometime this week — due to the scarcity at the catcher position, it’s unlikely the team would be able to pass him through waivers. The only reason he’s listed as “yellow” and not “red” is because, due to injuries elsewhere on the roster, the team could conceivably hold him on the active roster for the first couple of days of the season in order to give them more time to swing a trade (or, less likely, to sneak him through waivers after the Opening Day roster shuffle).

Speaking of the position players...this is where things get a bit complicated:

At this stage, eight lineup spots are set: in addition to the catcher spot, we expect to see Anthony Rizzo (who expects to be ready for Opening Day) at first, Gleyber Torres at second, Anthony Volpe at short, Alex Verdugo in left, Aaron Judge in center, and Juan Soto in right, with Giancarlo Stanton as the DH. Similarly, one of the three non-catcher bench spots belongs to Trent Grisham. Outside of this eight, however, questions abound.

Heading into the spring, the Yankees had Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera as the leading candidates for the final two spots on the bench; however, they appeared to be dissatisfied with this arrangement, and instead tried — and failed — to add Amed Rosario and Kiké Hernández. Now, three days before Opening Day, injuries to DJ LeMahieu and Peraza, as well as disappointing springs from the non-roster invitees, have led us to a situation where Boone said that he would be “comfortable” with Cabrera manning the hot corner on Opening Day. While DJ’s injury — plus his recent hot stretch at the plate — does guarantee Oswaldo a spot on the Opening Day roster, I’m still skeptical that the team won’t be looking to find a better utility infielder; maybe a late-spring trade (perhaps involving Rortvedt?) is coming.

With Cabrera starting at third, the Yankees have two spots free on the bench. One almost certainly goes to an infielder who can play shortstop (or, alternatively, third base, freeing Cabrera to slide over); of the players still left in camp, only Kevin Smith, Jahmai Jones, and José Rojas fit this criteria. Once that spot is filled, Greg Allen, Luis González, and Oscar Gonzalez add their names to the mix.

Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic expect Smith and Oscar Gonzalez to fill out the bench, crediting Smith’s ability to play shortstop and Gonzalez’s strong spring for their projections; Philip Martinez agrees with that assessment. Bryan Hoch, meanwhile, includes Smith and Jones in his latest projection, noting that the latter is out of options. For what it’s worth, I think the Yankees will be scouring the waiver wire and trade market, and that the final bench pieces — nay, perhaps even the starting third baseman — is not currently on the roster.

How will these roster conundrums be solved? We’ll find out this week. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.