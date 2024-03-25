2024 MLB Season Preview: Washington Nationals

The fates have not been too kind to the Nationals ever since they won the 2019 World Series over the Astros. They understandably reupped with the MVP of that series, Stephen Strasburg, but he’s only thrown just over 30 combined innings in the several years since. They lost another one of the stars of that team in free agency in Anthony Rendon, even though letting him go has been the right move. Patrick Corbin undoubtedly helped them to that title, but he’s been one of the worst pitchers in baseball in recent years.

In general, the moves they did make to try and keep that World Series window haven’t worked out, which eventually led to them selling off the likes of Juan Soto and Max Scherzer. All of that has left the Nats in rebuilding mode in recent years, which they’re set to be stuck in again this year.

Washington Nationals

2023 Record: 71-91 (5th in NL East)

2024 FanGraphs Projections: 66-96 (5th in NL East)

This season is likely to be another one of development for the Nationals. Any tangible improvements they make record wise depends on the likes of CJ Abrams and their other young players. Abrams was one of the key prospects the Nats got back when they traded Soto to the Padres, and he’s shown some improvements over his first couple years at the big league level. The shortstop went from a 72 wRC+ in 2022 to 90 last season, with enough talent to warrant being hopeful about him improving even more. Washington also features Keibert Ruiz and Luis García, who have both been considered Top 100 prospects at points, and still have some room to grow.

In the minors, the Nationals feature several more prospects who could make their debuts this season, the most exciting of which, and the top ranked in their system, is last year’s No. 2 overall draft pick Dylan Crews. Drafted out of college, Crews made it as high as Double-A last year, and MLB Pipeline give him a big league ETA of 2024. Fellow outfielder James Wood — the 14th overall prospect in all of baseball according to Pipeline — also has an ETA for this season. Pitcher Cade Cavalli — who has made his big league debut — has also gotten good scouting reviews over the year and may return at some point this year after missing all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Besides Cavalli, the Nationals will also be hoping for some positive signs of development on the pitching side of things as well. Josiah Gray, of the Scherzer trade, and MacKenzie Gore, of the Soto trade, both are expected to feature at the front of Washington’s rotation. Both showed signs of improvement last year, especially Gray, who put up a 3.91 ERA in 159 innings. Other than that, they may be hoping that Corbin shows any signs of life so they could try and deal him for something in the final year of his deal.

Especially in an NL East that has seen every other team make the playoffs in the last two season, it seems unlikely that Washington can improve enough this season to make any real noise. This year will almost certainly be more about certainly improvements on an individual level as they try to rebuild from they mess they’ve been.

