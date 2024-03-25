Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Will Warren

In recent years, the Yankees have excelled at finding and developing polished college pitchers in the draft. A lot of these pitchers have been used as part of trades in recent years, but a few have stayed and continued their development in the organization. Will Warren is one such example. Drafted in the eighth round out of Southeastern Louisiana in 2021, Warren has continually exceeded expectations at every level he’s pitched at so far, and is primed to make his major league debut in 2024.

2023 Double-A statistics: 6 GP (6 starts), 3-0 W/L, 29.1 IP, 2.45 ERA, 1.84 FIP, 11.97 K/9, 3.68 BB/9, 0.00 HR/9

2023 Triple-A statistics: 21 GP (19 starts), 7-4 W/L, 99.2 IP, 3.61 ERA, 4.89 FIP, 9.93 K/9, 4.24 BB/9, 1.35 HR/9

2024 ZiPS statistics: 25 GP (23 starts), 7-7 W/L, 118.7 IP, 4.55 ERA, 4.59 FIP, 7.81 K/9, 3.49 BB/9, 1.21 HR/9

Following an excellent start with Double-A Somerset, the Yankees moved Warren up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and inserted him into the Railriders’ rotation for the remainder of the season. It was a tale of two Triple-A halves for Warren. He initially struggled with the automated balls and strikes system that Triple-A has adopted, and posted a 5.52 ERA in his first 11 starts. He pitched much better afterwards, putting up a 3.67 ERA in five August starts and finished the season strong by allowing just two runs in 28.2 September innings (good for a 0.63 ERA) en route to collecting the International League Pitcher of the Month award.

New York has moved to a philosophy as of late of finding pitchers who keep the ball on the ground. It was the key for transforming Ian Hamilton into a legit bullpen weapon, it was one of the main reasons behind the Marcus Stroman signing, and it is the name of Warren’s game. Warren entered the organization with stuff that was built to generate weak contact, but with a mindset of trying to miss bats with a fastball that wasn’t good enough to do so. Prior to being drafted, Warren toyed around with a slider in college but never really used it that much. The Yankees saw potential in the pitch when scouting him and quickly got to work on refining the pitch and changing Warren’s goals on the mound.

Thanks to the team’s pitching plans, Warren’s slider has now transformed into a devastating sweeper with over 3,000 RPM. Couple that with a tumbling sinker that the team has added to his repertoire, and you get the new and improved Warren. His groundball rates since joining the organization have never been below 50 percent in a given season, something that is desperately needed for consistent success in the Bronx.

MLB Pipelines’s 8th overall Yankees prospect, Warren entered camp with a good shot to make the team as the fifth starter following the Gerrit Cole injury. While the job is now Luis Gil’s, Warren certainly made it a battle. Warren has put up respectable numbers across 15.1 spring training innings, but perhaps his best argument for making the team is not one you would expect - March 17th’s 12-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Warren started the game against Boston and promptly got shelled right out of the gate, giving up six runs (albeit just two earned) before getting pulled without even getting out of the inning. Thanks to spring training rules, Warren re-entered the game and settled down, striking out a pair of batters in the second inning before finishing with five strikeouts across 2.2 innings. Warren’s poise and aura on the mound was definitely noticed, including by manager Aaron Boone.

“I’m overstating it, but I sometimes feel like when I meet a young player that’s maybe not there yet — and it can look a lot of different ways — it’s like: ‘That guy’s a big leaguer.’ Without even watching him,” Boone said to MLB.com’s Molly Burkhardt. “Certainly a struggle, but kind of showed us who he was, I thought he was pretty sharp the rest of the way, unfettered. In fact it’s times like this where you learn even more about a guy. I think he’s really good. I think he’s really good right now. [Just] obviously had a tough first inning.”

Will Warren settled down nicely after a rough first inning and struck out 5 Red Sox:



2.2 IP

6 H

6 R

2 ER

5 SO

1 HR pic.twitter.com/ssOZlw8ro0 — Dugout Station (@DugoutStation) March 17, 2024

Even if he ends up back in Triple-A to start the season, Warren should be at the top of the depth chart. As the prospect with the most Triple-A success and experience, Warren would naturally be one of the first to get a call-up. His ceiling is a return to older pitching philosophies; a durable arm who keeps the ball in the park and can rack up six-to-eight strikeouts per outing. In a day in age where high velocity and racking up strikeouts is celebrated, Warren’s profile is a breath of fresh air. He is quite similar to old friend Jordan Montgomery in the sense that you’ll never be surprised with Warren’s results on the mound. He’s a guy who consistently takes the ball every fifth day, keeps the ball in the park and always keeps his team in the game. He has all the tools to be a quality major league starter, and now he just needs the chance.