Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/25/24

We’ve reached the final day of spring training, which the Yankees will commemorate by playing two once more, with one game over in Mexico City and one last game in Tampa. There was plenty of news on the penultimate day, with Marcus Stroman closing out his spring training with an encouraging performance, six shutout innings against the Pirates, and Luis Gil officially being named the fifth starter. It remains to be seen how the club will manage Gil’s innings, with the young right-hander having pitched just four innings last year, but he clearly earned the job in spring, and it’ll be exciting to see what he does with it once the regular season starts.

It’s a loaded day on the site to go along with another doubleheader. In the morning, John delivers the last Making the Team Meter of the spring, while Matt wraps up our MLB 2024 preview with a look at the Nationals. Nick Ahles will also analyze what to expect from Will Warren’s season, Smith discusses the Yankees’ bona fides when it comes to player development, and Nick opines on the rising importance of the fourth outfielder in today’s game.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

New York Yankees at Diablos Rojos del Mexico

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET (NYY vs. NYM)

8:00pm ET (NYY @ DIA)

TV: YES Network/MLB.tv (NYY vs. NYM)

YES App (NYY @ DIA)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM (NYY vs. NYM)

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL (NYY vs. NYM)

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, Mexico City, Mexico (NYY @ DIA)

Questions/Prompts:

1. Did you expect Luis Gil to prevail in the competition for the fifth starter job?

2. Anyone still have a reasonably unbusted bracket after a weekend of march madness?