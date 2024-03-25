Are the Yankees actually good at player development? (Part 1)

Major League Baseball front offices have expanded tenfold since Statcast was introduced to the world in 2015. With it has come a biomechanical revolution. Data points that were mere dreams for analysts to capture ten years ago are now basic markers used in player analysis. It also means that player development, while still non-linear and extremely complex, is ever so slightly easier to carry out.

Market size typically dictates how much money a team can throw at problems, which isn’t all that indicative of how smart a team is. Player development, meanwhile, presents more of a level playing field in a financial sense. The price of the technology a team can use is what it is: it’s not open to negotiation like a free agent. Hiring smart player development staffers is open to market dynamics but to a far lesser extent than free agents. So, it presents an interesting way to assess the health of an organization. Of course, there is the added element of external training facilities such as Driveline and Tread that have become prevalent. It does make answering the following question a bit more tricky, but not impossible:

Are the Yankees good at player development?

Before I attempt to answer this question, let me start with a few caveats: I will not count the front office’s ability, or lack thereof to incorporate prospects into the major league team. Such a problem isn’t indicative of a failing player development pipeline (think Oswald Peraza, Clint Frazier, Miguel Andujar, etc.). It’s the player development group’s job to get the prospects ready to contribute; not to promote and build a roster around them. Also, I want to make clear that what you’re about to read is my take on where things stand and by no means should be taken as absolute truth. I combine what I’ve heard from analysts both within and outside the organization alongside my thoughts. With those points out of the way, let’s dig into this complex question.

In this article - the first of four, two each on hitting and pitching - we’ll start with the hitting. There are a few markers I look for as an evaluator when scouting hitters: how hard do they hit the ball, do they make enough contact, do they hit the ball in the air, and can they lay off pitches outside the zone? There are other questions I ask that get more granular, but they’re usually follow-up questions to the ones I just laid out. Let’s break down each and see how the Yankees fare.

The relationship between contact rates and exit velocity

The analytical cues I look for damage on contact include exit velocity and hard-hit rates, both of which are explained by Chris Clegg in his Statcast 101 piece for The Dynasty Dugout. As you might expect, the Yankees have employed prospects who do different things well; some of whom make contact at the expense of power (think of the Jorbit Vivas and Caleb Durbin’s of the world), and vice-versa. Generally speaking, the Yankees have placed a developmental emphasis on hitting the ball as hard as possible, with contact being a secondary objective. The rationale here is that really good hitters are successful just 30 percent of the time. Who cares how you get out 70 percent of the time? If a team can get you to successfully hit the ball harder, the odds of you doing additional damage increase exponentially.

A former player development analyst for multiple teams once put it to me this way: would you prefer a hitter who has an .850 OPS but strikes out 30 percent of the time, or a .750 OPS hitter who strikes out in 15 percent of his plate appearances and has been reliable in productive out situations? Is the 100-point difference in OPS worth striking out 10 percent less frequently? This is where the old and new schools especially clash nowadays, but there is substantial evidence that productive outs are rarely as valuable as perceived, nor are they predictive. The reality is that you’re still getting out. The opportunity cost of hitting a grounder to first that drives in a runner from third as opposed to hitting a double in the gap is substantial, even if sacrificing your at-bat drives in that runner. This isn’t to say that productive outs don’t have their place in the game, but it shouldn’t be a developmental focus. The Yankees are one of the biggest proponents of this school of thought, and I’d say they rank amongst the top five organizations - perhaps even higher than that - in getting their prospects to hit the ball harder.

When it comes to contact, I tend to look at zone contact and swinging strike rates to determine where a player stands. Assessing the Yankees’ ability to improve contact rates is more difficult because it’s not the top priority. This is reflected in the players they tend to draft, sign, or trade for. The Spencer Jones’, the Trey Sweeney’s, and the George Lombard’s of the world present considerable power upside at their respective positions with questions about whether they’ll make enough contact to make it worthwhile.

With this in mind, there’s a certain zone contact rate threshold I like to see prospects reach. In the case of Spencer Jones, if he makes contact in the zone 75 percent of the time, he’ll be a star. Jorbit Vivas, meanwhile, has to make contact well above the average zone contact rate of 82 percent to make his profile work. So those contact thresholds depend on how hard they hit the ball. When you appropriately adjust for the kinds of players they have to work with, I’d say the player development group has done just enough to help hitters make more contact. Many of the prospects they’ve promoted over the years have wielded fairly long swings and seem to embrace the power-over-contact philosophy.

To summarize this piece - the first in a four-part series attempting to break down this essential question - I’d say the Yankees are generally regarded as exceptional at maximizing exit velocities and middle of the pack, perhaps even a shade beneath that, at developing sufficient contact rates. I believe the Yankees have their priorities straight when it comes to the relationship between exit velocity and contact rates, although no one will be complaining if Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones are hitting the ball exceptionally hard at above-average contact rates! Next week, we’ll break down the other two hitting questions I’ve raised: do they lift the ball, and do they lay off pitches outside the zone?