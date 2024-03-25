The rise of the fourth outfielder

When the Yankees take the field Thursday in Houston for Opening Day, fans will get the chance to see their new-look outfield for the first time. Juan Soto is expected play right field while Aaron Judge moves to center, with Alex Verdugo manning left field.

There’s another outfield acquisition, though, who fans are unlikely to see to start the game. Center fielder extraordinaire Trent Grisham, whom the Yankees acquired from San Diego along with Soto this offseason, is projected to begin the season in a backup role. It will be new territory for the 27-year-old, who has been a full-time starter ever since joining the Padres before the 2020 season. Grisham delivered mixed results in that opportunity, winning two Gold Gloves but struggling to stay productive with the bat. After a second-straight season under the Mendoza line, Grisham will be relegated to fourth outfielder.

There’s good news for Grisham, though. With an increasing priority placed on rest around the game and struggles with the injury bug for the Yankees in particular, the fourth outfielder is no longer a mere backup. In seven of the last nine full seasons, a player who was left out of the Opening Day lineup ended up appearing in the outfield in a majority of games.

These sneaky everyday-adjacent players have come in many forms.

In 2014, Chris Young’s once-promising career was on the rocks. The former All-Star had bottomed out with the Mets, slashing .205/.283/.346 in 88 games before getting designated for assignment mid-season. The Yankees signed him to a minor-league deal, and he fared well enough in limited action as a September call-up to return in 2015.

That season began with an outfield alignment of Brett Gardner in left, Jacoby Ellsbury in center, and Carlos Beltrán in right. Between spot starts over the lefty Gardner and Ellsbury against left-handed pitchers, filling in for Ellsbury during an extended IL stint, and spelling the 38-year-old Beltrán as a defensive replacement late in games, Young played the outfield in 129 games that season, more than any Yankee besides Gardner. He slashed a much-improved .252/.320/.453 and even drew the start over Ellsbury against the left-handed Dallas Keuchel in the AL Wild Card Game. He revitalized his career in the process, signing a two-year, $13 million deal with Boston that offseason, though he would never play in as many games in a season again.

Mike Tauchman was an even unlikelier candidate to transcend the fourth outfielder role. After hitting .153 with a brutal 20 OPS+ in 52 games with Colorado, the 28-year-old was acquired by the Yankees just days before the start of the 2019 season. While the Opening Day alignment of Gardner in left, Aaron Hicks in center, and Judge in right appeared locked in, injuries would turn the Yankees’ season upside down.

With both Hicks and Judge missing chunks of the season, there were plenty of outfield innings to go around. Tauchman and Cameron Maybin appeared in the outfield in 86 and 77 games, respectively, helping to stabilize a team in flux. Tauchman made the most of his opportunity, slashing .277/.361/.504 with a 128 OPS+. Between this offensive breakthrough and defensive performance that graded out at an elite level, Tauchman accumulated a remarkable four bWAR. The performance of expected benchwarmers like Tauchman and Maybin helped the Yankees to an impressive, and unlikely, 103-win season.

The fan favorite’s performance deteriorated over the next two seasons, during which he performed at around replacement level for the Yankees and then the Giants. At 31, Tauchman went to the KBO’s Hanwha Eagles to resurrect his career, posting a .795 OPS and earning a minor-league deal with the Cubs to make his way back to the States. He returned to form last season, transcending the reserve outfielder role once again to play in a career-high 108 games and post 2.4 bWAR.

Without question, the king of the Yankees’ fourth outfielders was Brett Gardner. From his first full season in 2009 to his swansong in 2021, Gardner sat on Opening Day just twice. The first time, in 2016, Gardner gave way to Aaron Hicks in left to start the year despite earning his sole All-Star appearance the year prior. It mattered little as he went on to play the outfield in 147 games that season, just one behind Ellsbury’s leading pace, winning a Gold Glove in the process on the strength of 10 DRS.

Five years later, in what would prove to be his final Opening Day, Gardner sat once again as top prospect Clint Frazier manned his traditional position of left field in what appeared to be a changing of the guard. Instead, Gardner showed once again that he could post every day, leading all Yankees outfielders with 136 games played in the outfield at the age of 37. That was 73 more outfield appearances than Frazier would log with the Yankees that season, as first ineffectiveness and then an eye condition derailed his season and ended his tenure with the club.

How the 2024 season will unfold remains to be seen. The Yankees’ Plan A, of course, is that Verdugo, Judge, and Soto stay healthy and effective as does Giancarlo Stanton, whose offensive rebound would take the DH spot off the table. If any of these players falter or get injured, however, Grisham would likely be the first man up, playing regularly in center as the rest of the defense realigns around him.

The Yankees have plenty of other outfield options who could emerge unexpectedly, as Tauchman did in 2019, should additional injuries or ineffectiveness create opportunities. All-world prospect Jasson Domínguez, who hit four home runs in an eye-opening eight-game debut last year, is expected to return at some point this season in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Fellow prospect Everson Pereira looked less impressive in a stint with the big club last year but slashed .312/.386/.551 in 35 games at Triple-A. Then there’s Oswaldo Cabrera, who started in left field on Opening Day last year and led the team with 92 outfield appearances. It was a year to forget at the plate for Cabrera (.211/.275/.299), but the 25-year-old should stick around on the strength of his defensive flexibility and could get another opportunity to showcase the skills that helped him break out in 2022.

Throughout the season, keep an eye on the performance of whoever is serving as the so-called fourth outfielder. He could be starting a playoff game sooner than you think.