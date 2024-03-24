Yankees 3, Diablos Rojos 4: Robbie Canó, don’t ya know?

The Major League Baseball regular season began last week in Seoul, South Korea, and continuing on that trend, the Yankees headed down to Mexico City to continue their spring exhibition schedule. The home team got the better of New York in a 4-3 victory highlighted by the feats of one of their stars of yore.

Mariano Rivera threw out the first pitch, to begin what would be some exciting international baseball south of the border.

The Yankees went down quietly in the first against Trevor Bauer, Anthony Volpe sent a ball to the warning track and Oswaldo Cabrera walked, but nothing of much substance. Franklin Barreto led off for the Diablos Rojos with a single, but was erased on a double play ball off the bat of old friend Robinson Canó.

The Yanks began to put Bauer on the ropes in the second, after Jose Trevino and Grant Richardson singled, and Greg Allen walked to load the bases for Anthony Volpe. Bauer, however, would get the Yanks shortstop to flail at an outside slider to escape unscathed. They got back at it in the third, as Cabrera reached for his second time on a single and Oscar Gonzalez followed with the same. But Bauer was once again able to escape without any damage after Jose Rojas and Trevino were retired to end the frame.

Tanner Tully kept things in check on the other side, though. Through three innings he was mostly spotless, allowing just a pair of hits and no runs. For the Diablos Rojos, Bauer’s day was done after three complete innings. He allowed six Yankee baserunners, four hits and a pair of walks, while striking out three. The zeroes were there, but an MLB scout would also probably say that this was also too many guys on base from a travel squad lineup that only featured three or four legitimate big leaguers.

Tully came back out for the fourth, but was greeted with a sight many of us grew accustomed to a decade ago, as Canó launched a homer to right field to give the Diablos Rojos a 1-0 lead.

Tully was eventually able to get out of the inning without any further damage, finishing his nice start after an out in the fifth with 4.1 innings of work, giving up just the one run on four hits, striking out one. The Yankees top of the order went down in order against the Diablos’ new pitcher, Conner Menez, in the top half of the fifth, and this game moved to its second half.

Jonathan Loáisiga was tabbed first out of relief, and after finishing the fifth with a strikeout, ran into a bit of trouble in the bottom of the sixth. Canó struck again, slashing a one-out double down the left field line, to start the rally for the Diablos Rojos. José Rondón followed with a single, and they would score two more runs on and RBI grounder, and an Aristides Aquino single into center. After six, the Yanks were now down 3-0.

Ten-year big leaguer Alex Claudio took the hill next for the Diablos, beginning with a groundout up the middle, where Canó made his classic side-arm throw moving up the middle to get the out. Volpe notched his first hit of the afternoon in the seventh, and Giancarlo Stanton was lifted for pinch-hitter J.C. Escarra, who walked. Fellow pinch-hitter Carlos Narvaez struck out against Jake Sanchez, however, and kept the Yankees off the board after seven innings.

Victor González took the hill for the Yankees in the bottom of the seventh, and it was a special opportunity for the lefty, as he is a native of Mexico, and was able to pitch in his home country wearing pinstripes. It likely should have been a 1-2-3 inning but a Max Burt error at shortstop allowed the inning to continue, eventually leading to yet another Canó sweet swing, resulting in a fourth Diablos run, and they headed into the eighth inning up 4-0 on the Bombers.

Oscar Gonzalez led off the top of the eighth with his third hit of the game, but was quickly erased on a double play ball from Jose Rojas, as the Yankees went down quietly again, despite having another pair of runners reach. Alex Mauricio worked a spotless eighth for the Yankees, thanks to a nice throw from right field, giving the Yankees a chance to mount their comeback in the ninth.

Allen reached on a HBP, and Mexican native Jared Serna lined a single up the middle to start things off. Narvaez would keep Yankee hopes alive by roping a double down the third base line, scoring both runners and bringing the tying run up to the plate. Cole Gabrielson followed with a double of his own to bring the deficit to one, but Rojas K’d to kill the rally, and secure the 4-3 Diablos Rojas win over the Yankees.

The Bombers had runners reach in eight different innings, but they only scored in the ninth, and it wasn’t enough to get the job done. If they were going to lose, it feels safe to say the best way to do it was with Robinson Canó leading the Diablos, and he did just that. If nothing else, it was good to see his swing again, tallying three hits, two RBI, and the homer.

The Yankees will take on the Diablos Rojos again on Monday, with Dennis Santana slated to start for the 8 PM matchup, while Clarke Schmidt and the rest of the squad will be back in Florida taking on the Mets at 1:05 PM.

Box Score