Luis Gil wins fifth starter competition, will start season in MLB rotation

Gerrit Cole’s absence for the first few months of the regular season as he recovers from elbow inflammation has left a Cy Young-sized hole in the starting rotation. No pitcher can fill that void. In the meantime, the Yankees compensated by moving their four regulars up a spot, leaving the fifth starter slot vacant. New York held a competition for the role this spring among guys like Luis Gil, Will Warren, Luke Weaver, Clayton Beeter, and Cody Poteet, and we now know the winner.

It will be the 2021 standout Gil, who did an excellent job of reminding everyone of his pre-Tommy John form in camp.

Luis Gil will be the Yankees’ fifth starter, per Aaron Boone. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) March 24, 2024

Gil has the highest ceiling of any of that quintet between his high octane four-seamer that can touch triple digits and exhibits impressive carry at the top of the zone, wipeout slider, and new-and-improved changeup that has shown better command and movement this spring. And while spring stats are largely meaningless, Gil was the most impressive of the lot, with a 2.87 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 15.2 innings. He might need to be stretched out a little more to reach full capacity, but he was a deserving choice.

The other piece of news that broke this afternoon was less encouraging, with Aaron Boone confirming fears that DJ LeMahieu’s availability for Opening Day is in serious doubt.

DJ LeMahieu is a “long shot” to be ready for Opening Day, Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 24, 2024

LeMahieu fouled a ball off his right foot last Saturday and has not appeared in a spring game since as he deals with a pretty significant bone bruise. It is the same foot in which he suffered a sesamoid bone fracture and damaged ligament in 2022, which cratered his results in the second half of that campaign and the first half of the one that followed.

The veteran third baseman sounded hopeful that he would be available, but now that such a scenario is looking unlikely, Boone has thrown his support behind Oswaldo Cabrera to start at the hot corner on Opening Day should LeMahieu be unavailable. Other options for the role (or at least a bench job with LeMahieu possibly on the IL) include non-roster invitees Kevin Smith and Caleb Durbin, with exciting prospect Jorbit Vivas an outside possibility.

Players on other rosters about to get cut as spring training ends can’t be ruled out either. Stay tuned as the Yankees begin to finalize their Opening Day roster.