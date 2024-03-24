New York Yankees at Diablos Rojos del Mexico (Game 1)

While some Yankee players are still in Florida tuning up for the season, a good portion of the spring squad is off to Mexico City to take on the Diablos Rojos. Just a few days from the start of the regular season, the Bombers will continue their exhibition schedule in one of the world’s biggest cities, against a squad boasting some familiar faces.

Tanner Tully will be taking the bump for the Yankees, who has done a nice job in limited time this spring. In three games (one start), the 29-year-old lefty has tossed six innings, giving up one run and striking out two. On the offensive side, a handful of regulars will anchor the Yankee lineup. Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton lead things off looking to continue their excellent springs, while Oswaldo Cabrera (getting important work at third base) and Jose Trevino follow later on. This could be a high-offense showing, as they are over 2,000 feet of altitude higher than even Coors Field in Denver. Bombs away.

For Diablos Rojos del México, the lineup features a few names fans will remember. One-time phenom Aristides Aquino will be batting fifth, and of course, batting second will be former Yankee great Robinson Canó. The smooth second baseman has not appeared in the majors since 2022, when he played for the Mets, Padres, and Braves, and it’ll be fun to watch him take the field again.

And, to address the elephant in the room, former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer will be starting on the mound for the Diablos Rojos. He has not pitched in a Major League game since 2021, following his suspension and fallout in the league. For any number of reasons, let’s hope for a big showing from the Yankee lineup in Mexico City!

How to watch

Location: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu — Mexico City, MX

First pitch: 4:00 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES

Radio broadcast: N/A

Online stream: MLB.tv

