Yankees 1, Pirates 0: Stroman caps off spring with a gem

With many of the Yankees regulars either already in Mexico City for the exhibition against the Diablos Rojos or remaining behind at the training complex in Tampa, we were looking at a rather barebones lineup facing the Pirates in Bradenton. In fact, with a pair of soft contact merchants on the mound in Marcus Stroman and Martín Pérez, this always promised to be a low scoring contest. A blustery breeze blowing in further conspired to keep the ball in the yard as this game sped to an expedient 1-0 Yankees victory.

After a Luis González leadoff single and Austin Wells walk in the top of the first were erased by a pair of groundballs, Stroman navigated round a pair of one-out opposite field singles from Andrew McCutchen and Ke’Bryan Hayes to prevent either from scoring. An inning later, he showed off just how valuable moving the ball off the barrel of the bat can be, inducing a pop out and two ground outs on just three pitches. Three pitches, three outs is exactly the feat the Yankees will need as they deal with the trickledown effects of Gerrit Cole’s absence in the opening months.

After Pérez held them to just one hit in the first three innings, the Yankees found a tad more success against the flame-throwing high-leverage relievers the Pirates chose to follow their starter. They opened the scoring in the fourth with a pair of two-out doubles off closer David Bednar, first by Josh VanMeter followed by Jahmai Jones to drive the former in.

Next came Aroldis Chapman, who replicated an act all too familiar to Yankees fans by walking the first two batters of the fifth inning. He needed the help of some stellar defense to prevent the Yankees from scoring, first a double play turned by Hayes and Jared Triolo before Hayes made a leaping grab on a sharply-struck Caleb Durbin liner that looked destined to drive in a run.

By this point, Stroman had found his groove, and negated a Triolo double to lead off the fifth by striking out McCutchen and Hayes on a pair of filthy sliders to end the frame. His afternoon finished by retiring the side in order on just nine pitches in the sixth including two weakly-struck grounders.

It was a marvelous bounce-back outing after the Tigers tagged Stroman for five runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings his last time out. That Stroman was able to flash strikeout stuff to go along with the weak contact should be a recipe for success in the Bronx. He finished his day having pitched six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks against five strikeouts on 85 pitches to lower his spring ERA to 2.61.

Nick Burdi entered for the seventh and encountered some immediate resistance, a Michael A. Taylor walk and Jason Delay single putting runners on the corners with no outs. He knuckled down, firing a 97-mph fastball right by Triolo. That started an unconventional strike-em-out-throw-em-out double play as the Pirates attempted a double steal, Ben Rortvedt throwing down to second before receiving the return throw in time to tag Billy McKinney out at the plate. Burdi would retire the final batter of the frame and the first of the eighth as he continues to state his case to break camp with the team and follow in the footsteps of previous NRI relievers Lucas Luetge and Ian Hamilton.

Yerry de los Santos converted the final five outs to seal the Yankees’ 1-0 victory. In addition to the two-game exhibition series in Mexico City today and tomorrow, the Florida-based Bombers have their final spring tune-up against the Mets tomorrow afternoon in Tampa, with Clarke Schmidt set to face Sean Manaea. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm ET.

