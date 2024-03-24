New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates: Marcus Stoman vs. Martín Pérez (split-squad)

While many of the spring training regulars traveled down to Mexico City for the exhibition against the Diablos Rojos later today, a good chunk of the rest of the squad made a much shorter journey to Bradenton to face the Pirates. Some, like Juan Soto, will stay back in Tampa for workouts, but there are still a few names to keep an eye on in the first game of the day.

Marcus Stroman has looked the sharpest pitcher in spring camp and recently told the YES Network that physically and mentally he is in the best possible place for the start of the season. He has fit right in with the clubhouse and has even taken a mentoring role to Clarke Schmidt, the latter starter hoping to improve his sinker. In four spring starts, Stroman has a 3.68 ERA across 14.2 innings.

Martín Pérez is entering his 13th year in the league, though started to show some signs of age last year after finishing in the top-20 of qualified starters in ERA and fWAR the season prior. His sinker now sits in the low-90s, supplemented by changeup and cutter. In 35 appearances (20 starts) in 2023, Pérez was 10-4 with a 4.45 ERA (100 ERA+), 4.99 FIP, and 93 strikeouts in 141.2 innings.

The Yankees have a mix of prospects and non-roster invitees in their lineup. Austin Wells hopes to continue making his case to be on the Opening Day roster if not the starter behind the plate. 2023 first-round pick George Lombard Jr. also gets to make a start at shortstop. One name to watch is Caleb Durbin, whose advanced contact skills might make him a viable bench option should DJ LeMahieu miss the opening games of the season.

The Pirates meanwhile send out what could very well be their Opening Day lineup. Oneil Cruz is fully recovered from the broken leg he suffered last season and leads off, followed by club legend Andrew McCutchen and hot corner cornerstone Ke’Bryan Hayes. First overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Henry Davis bats fifth, the 24-year-old catcher sporting a 176 wRC+ this spring with four home runs.

How to watch

Location: LECOM Field — Bradenton, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: None

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM

Online stream: YES App, MLB.tv

