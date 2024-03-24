Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/24/24

The Yankees have a split-squad spring doubleheader today, but neither game will be in Tampa. The first will be your run-of-the-mill road matinee at the Pirates’ facility, where Marcus Stroman will make his final tune-up of camp. Later though, a travel squad of Yankees will begin a neat two-game exhibition series with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico down in Mexico City. Neat! Expect many dingers at elevation — just ask the Padres and Giants from last year.

Today on the site, Nick S. will consider what Trent Grisham could bring to the table as the Yankees’ frequent nine-hole hitter and Matt will go back a century to an Opening Day pitcher so forgotten that he was gone from the majors for good less than a month later. Also keep an eye out for Josh previewing the division rival Blue Jays’ 2024 season and John on the social media roundup.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Yankees at Diablos Rojos del Mexico

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET (NYY @ PIT)

4:00pm ET (NYY @ DIA)

TV: YES App/SportsNet-PIT+/MLB.tv (NYY @ PIT)

YES Network (NYY @ DIA)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM (NYY @ PIT)

Venue: LECOM Park, Bradenton, FL (NYY @ PIT)

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, Mexico City, Mexico (NYY @ DIA)

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will you be watching the game in Mexico City tonight?

2. Who did it better: Ippei Mizuhara or Frank Abagnale from Catch Me If You Can?

From @SamBlum3: Ippei Mizuhara claimed in his Angels media guide he graduated from UC Riverside in 2007. The school shows no record of that being the case.



More: https://t.co/RXiSy4WV1C — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 24, 2024

From a Red Sox spokesman:



(Various reports state) Ippei Mizuhara worked for the Red Sox as an interpreter, which is incorrect. Mizuhara was never employed by the Boston Red Sox in any capacity and was not an interpreter for Hideki Okajima during the pitcher’s time with the team. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) March 22, 2024