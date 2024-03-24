 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/24/24

Let’s play two, in two different countries.

By Andrew Mearns
San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

The Yankees have a split-squad spring doubleheader today, but neither game will be in Tampa. The first will be your run-of-the-mill road matinee at the Pirates’ facility, where Marcus Stroman will make his final tune-up of camp. Later though, a travel squad of Yankees will begin a neat two-game exhibition series with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico down in Mexico City. Neat! Expect many dingers at elevation — just ask the Padres and Giants from last year.

Today on the site, Nick S. will consider what Trent Grisham could bring to the table as the Yankees’ frequent nine-hole hitter and Matt will go back a century to an Opening Day pitcher so forgotten that he was gone from the majors for good less than a month later. Also keep an eye out for Josh previewing the division rival Blue Jays’ 2024 season and John on the social media roundup.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh Pirates
New York Yankees at Diablos Rojos del Mexico

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET (NYY @ PIT)
4:00pm ET (NYY @ DIA)

TV: YES App/SportsNet-PIT+/MLB.tv (NYY @ PIT)
YES Network (NYY @ DIA)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM (NYY @ PIT)

Venue: LECOM Park, Bradenton, FL (NYY @ PIT)
Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, Mexico City, Mexico (NYY @ DIA)

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will you be watching the game in Mexico City tonight?

2. Who did it better: Ippei Mizuhara or Frank Abagnale from Catch Me If You Can?

