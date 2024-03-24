Trent Grisham is a nine-hole hitter—and that’s a compliment

Laundry, dishes, wondering what I’ll eat for dinner, who will bat leadoff for the Yankees in 2024—these are the concerns that have contoured my daily life over the past month or so. It remains a mystery who will bat before Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

DJ LeMahieu seems like the obvious choice, but he has a “pretty significant” bone bruise on his foot. Gleyber Torres is another viable option after a strong 2023, although he is prone to base-running mistakes. Anthony Volpe will hopefully improve upon his first year in the bigs, but it remains to be seen whether he is ready to be the table-setter for the Yanks in 2024. Essentially, the question has been the same since December, when Estevão wrote this piece.

For all the debate and consternation over who will bat first, there has been nothing said about who will bat last. The schism between analytics and good-old-fashioned baseball common sense is narrowest when it comes to assembling a batting order. Conventional wisdom says to bat your best hitters first and your worst hitters last, and general sabermetrics principals tend to agree, as the ninth batter tends to provide the least value in terms of producing runs.

However, Trent Grisham provides the Yankees with the opportunity for productive and valuable ABs in the nine hole. Grisham is by no means a good hitter, and he’s not expected to be—he is on the team for his excellent glove, on full display yesterday against the Tigers. He slashed .198/.315/.352 in 153 games last year, only good for an OPS+ of 87.

Grisham is elite at one aspect at the plate—he can draw walks like few others can. He walked in 13.5 percent of his plate appearances last year, which was in MLB’s top eight percent. He was in the top 10 in pitches seen per plate appearance last year as well. Soto, his teammate in San Diego last year, was 22nd. The best player on the Yankees in this stat was LeMahieu, who finished 53rd in the league, ahead of Torres at 64th and Alex Verdugo at 69th best.

What this means is that during innings where the lineup turns over, the Yankees have a possibility to really put the screws on a pitcher. The three Yankees who see the most pitches per plate appearance will end up batting all in a row, whether the leadoff is DJ, Gleyber, or Verdugo (who I think will see his fair share of leadoff at bats against righty starters). Picture this—it’s the fourth inning in mid-July, and Grisham is up. This is a critical juncture for the pitcher. Successfully navigating this portion of the lineup means that he will probably end up with a respectable final line. However, a gritty Grisham at-bat where he sees five pitches leads into a 3-2 count to DJ, setting the table for Soto. What should have been an end to the inning results in a mound visit.

The Bronx faithful may see a lot of Hicks-esque at bats from Grisham when he plays. Like Aaron Hicks, Grisham takes a lot of pitches and will rarely chase pitches out of the zone. They both place in the top ten percent of all MLB hitters in walk rate when they are playing at their best. Both have problems making contact, judging by batting average. So fans might be dreading these at-bats. Make no mistake, there will be frustrating swings and misses. There will be times where it looks like he might as well walk up to the plate with a pool noodle.

That being said, there’s a big difference between providing these at-bats at a lower-value batting order slot rather than the slots Hicks was appearing at during the annus horribilis in 2022 before getting cut last year. The opportunity to be a secondary table-setter makes Grisham’s at-bats all the more valuable. When Grisham plays, there should be no debate—he should bat ninth. And that’s a compliment.