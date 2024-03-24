Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/24/24

NJ.com | Max Goodman: Ever since the injury to Gerrit Cole’s elbow was revealed, the biggest story at the Yankees spring training facility has been the competition for the fifth spot in the starting rotation. Although a slew of arms had been in the running, it seems to have become a two-horse race with just a few days to go: Luis Gil, the young starter who has missed the last two years due to Tommy John surgery, and Will Warren, one of the team’s top prospects, have put together strong spring campaigns that give the team confidence that, no matter who gets the job next week, both can be key contributors in 2024. There’s even a chance that both join the roster.

New York Post | Steve Serby: The columnist shared an interview with rookie catcher Austin Wells. While much of the interview reflects a Q&A format, with quick answers to fairly straightforward questions like “Tell us your favorite movie,” Wells does dive a bit into what the Yankees various starters are like on the mound and into his relationship with shortstop Anthony Volpe — who he believes is destined for stardom.

Twitter | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees have released their roster of who will be joining them for their two-game exhibition series today and tomorrow in Mexico City. Here’s the rundown with confirmed Opening Day roster members in bold.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: With spring training drawing to a close, it’s finally time to start talking about the 2024 season, and in particular, what it means for the 2024-25 offseason. Joel Sherman ranks the top 10 New York baseball players (both Yankees and Mets) who are impending free agents with the most at stake. Not surprisingly, Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres find themselves at No. 2 and 3 on the list — and the Yankees sure hope both set themselves up for massive paydays with their performance this season.