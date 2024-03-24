We’ve finally made it! Spring training is almost over, and as everyone around the game of baseball — players, fans, broadcasters, and bloggers alike — counts down the days until the glorious holiday that is Opening Day, that number has finally reached the single digits. When they aren’t getting ready for the season, what have our favorite Yankees been getting up to? Let’s find out!

Carlos Rodón warms up for his start

Earlier this week, Yankees lefty Carlos Rodón had an incredible start in one of his final tune-ups before the regular season began, as he spun 5.2 no-hit innings against the Philadelphia Phillies lineup. His wife Ashley attributed his strong outing to a successful pre-game warmup.

Must of been the pregame warm up pic.twitter.com/uQDkIkXIJl — Ashley Rodón (@AshleyRodon) March 18, 2024

Old Skippers Return

It was Old-Timers’ Week in Tampa this spring. First, during Rodón’s aforementioned start, four-time World Series champion manager Joe Torre was the one who came out to remove the starter from the game, sending a flood of nostalgia throughout all those who remember the dynasty years and/or the mid-2000s.

Later in the week, his successor Joe Girardi returned to the YES Network booth for the first time in a decade and a half — and Paul O’Neill was certainly excited.

The gang is back together! Hoping for a great year!!! pic.twitter.com/msoSzyhlUF — Paul O'Neill (@PaulONeillYES) March 22, 2024

Spring Training HOPE Week

Every year, the Yankees hold HOPE Week in the middle of the summer, as they honor New Yorkers for service to the community. This year, they held a brief version in Tampa as well.

“Any kid can change the world”



Yesterday, we honored Delanie Dennis, founder of Delanie’s Lemonade Stand, a Tampa-based organization that raises funds to support local animal rescues. Over the last three years, her annual “Squeeze the Day” adoption fair has also found forever… pic.twitter.com/YFp68XoztE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 21, 2024

Name That Yankee

With the Yankees social media account focusing on boring things like daily lineups and highlights, the YES Network account has taken up the mantle of “asking players ridiculous questions/to do ridiculous things.” This week, we have the pitchers asked to Name That Yankee based only on the awards listed on Baseball Reference. They were...not that good at it.

Juan Soto plays with himself

If you follow Yankee outfielder Juan Soto on Instagram, you’ll know that he loves playing MLB The Show with his custom Yankees-themed controller. This week, he showed off his Reall99 card — a version of himself that he can slot into his lineup during online play that acts as a “verification.” So, if you see a Soto rated 99 overall — or any other player with a Real99 tag in their lineup — know that you are facing the player himself.

An Update from Darryl

Last week, Darryl Strawberry announced on Instagram that he had suffered a heart attack. This week, he posted some encouraging news:

Best of luck as you continue your recovery, Darryl!