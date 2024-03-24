2024 MLB Season Preview: Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have been a sexy pick to dominate the AL East for a couple of years now. That hasn’t really borne fruit — they’ve made the playoffs in three straight seasons without much to show for it, and while there are some promising signs in 2024 they’re certainly not the favorites for the division.

Toronto Blue Jays

2023 record: 89-73 (3rd, AL East; lost in ALWCS)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 84-78 (4th, AL East; 6th seed in AL)

I’m never going to root against the Blue Jays, because I don’t want my dad to be sad. Having said that, they don’t do themselves a lot of favors. Say what you will about the pitching rotation, but the Yankees had a significant offseason. The club turned one of the worst outfields in baseball into arguably the best, and while they could have done more with the starting staff, they did significantly raise the floor with Marcus Stroman.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, retained the services of Kevin Kiermaier, while adding Justin Turner and Yariel Rodríguez. None of these moves are necessarily bad, but the Jays are in a precarious position. Extension attempts with Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., both free agents after 2025, have proven fruitless. After one season, the Daulton Varsho-for-Gabriel Moreno deal looks like a major fumble, and while Kevin Gausman may be Vegas favorite for the AL Cy Young, he’s 33 and we’ve seen how age can tax everyone (he’s already dealing with a shoulder injury, too).

The drama around Shohei Ohtani’s private plane seemed to take the wind out of the Jays’ offseason. How close the team ever was to landing Ohtani is an open question — in hindsight, it sure seems like the dual threat was determined to end up in Dodger blue. A minor-league signing like Joey Votto might make my heart sing with joy, but in terms of 2024 wins leaves a little something to be desired.

In many ways, the 2024 Jays are like the 2023 Yankees. There’s no cavalry coming; the guys who are going to decide the season are already on the roster. Bichette is as good as it gets from the shortstop position, and indeed, maybe the entire year boils down to what Vlad is. We’ve seen the absolute ceiling the son of the Hall of Famer can produce — an MVP runner-up campaign in 2021 and personally victimizing Gerrit Cole at Yankee Stadium.

Despite that obvious potential, Gleyber Torres was a better hitter than Vlad in 2023. Torres is a very good player to be sure, but isn’t counted on to be a cornerstone the way Guerrero is. If Vlad has a 160 wRC+, the lineup around him is probably one of the most productive in baseball. If he’s a 118 wRC+ like last year, it’s probably a little more stagnant. Vlad’s never been a bad player, but in a very pre-2018 Christian Yelich way, it also feels like he’s never been able to pull it all together.

Perhaps the most compelling question for the Yankees’ division hopes is, if Vlad is Marlins-era Yelich, are we looking at 2017 production, or 2018?

