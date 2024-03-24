Yankees History: The Opening Day starter who went from ace to out of the league

The news that Gerrit Cole is going to be out for at least a month or two to start the season was obviously a bit of a bummer. While the diagnosis could’ve been worse, his loss will likely be felt in some form or fashion.

One thing that Cole’s injury has guaranteed is that his run of Opening Day starts will come to an end. Every year since his first with the Yankees in 2020, Cole has been tabbed as the pitcher to kick off every new season, which makes sense for someone of his stature both on the team and in the league in general. However this year, he’s not going to be available to do it. Instead, that honor falls to Nestor Cortes.

Considering that he was an All-Star in 2022, it’s not completely out of nowhere for Cortes to get the nod, but it’s still a wild ride. It was only just a couple years ago now that he was brought back as minor-league depth after getting released by a couple different teams before that. Besides that, he was originally a 36th-round draft pick. His journey to this point is not one that many make.

Nestor being such an unexpected Opening Day starter motivated me to dig back into the history books and find another instance where you might not have guessed who got the nod.

Eustace James Newton was born in Indiana in 1877. The son of a doctor, Newton was set to follow his father into the medical field, attending the Central College for Physicians and Surgeons. However, his true future was on the baseball field. While growing up, he played for the town team in Hope, Indiana. He started out his baseball life mostly in right field, but he had such a powerful arm that he was eventually given a chance on the pitcher’s mound.

While Newton could be a bit wild on the mound, his talent shone through enough to get him gigs with a couple different minor league teams, and eventually big league teams. The National League’s Louisville Colonels had him in their system at one point, but he didn’t fully catch onto a major league roster until the Cincinnati Reds picked him up late in 1899.

Newton made his debut with the Reds in 1900 and ended up throwing 235.2 innings across starts and relief appearances. He wasn’t great, and then proceeded to lead the league in batters hit by pitch the following year in 1901. Partway through that season he was released only to later catch on with the Brooklyn Superbas. Newton improved upon coming to Brooklyn and also got the nickname “Doc,” which would follow him throughout his career.

After pretty solid years with Brooklyn in 1901 and ‘02, Newton jumped to the Pacific Coast League after failing to come to terms with the Superbas on a contract. After a couple solid years out west, he was selected by the New York Highlanders of the American League in the Rule 5 draft and was soon back on his way to the big leagues.

While he was limited in 1905 due to injury and fatigue issues, Newton impressed with the future Yankees’ franchise that year, posting a 2.11 ERA (138 ERA+). He would spent the next couple years not being terrible, but also generally being below average. The Highlanders even farmed him out to the minors in points, but he generally stayed in the good graces of manager Clark Griffith.

Coming into 1909, the Highlanders’ pitching staff was in particularly rough shape. Other than the 0.1 scoreless innings from position player Hal Chase, not a single Yankee pitcher posted an ERA better than league average. Even future Hall of Famer Jack Chesbro was well on the decline of his career. When it came to options to start off the next season, Griffith didn’t have a ton of obviously great options. In the end, he decided to go with Newton.

On April 12th, the Highlanders opened the 1909 season on the road at the Washington Senators. After Doc’s counterpart, Charlie Smith, started the game with a scoreless inning for Washington, Newton took the mound for the bottom of the first. Opening Day is always a time of excitement and optimism. Everyone starts at 0-0, there’s still hope that this could be a big year. Anyway, it didn’t take long for that to evaporate a bit, as Newton gave up three first-inning runs. In the end, Newton got chased after just four innings, having allowed four runs on six hits and a walk.

That wasn’t too much of a sign of things to come for the Highlanders, who finished a solid but unspectacular 74-77. The got some good pitching performances from the likes of Joe Lake and Jack Warhop.

However, they did not get good pitching performances out of their Opening Day starter. Newton was better in his next appearances, but allowed 10 runs on April 29th. After just one more started where he lasted 3.1 innings, the Highlanders sent him down to the minors. That ended up not only being the end of his career in New York, but also the end of his MLB career. Newton pitched five more minor-league seasons, mostly with Memphis in the Southern Association. He never pitched in the majors again.

In four games, Doc Newton went from Opening Day starter to out of the league. It’s not a good feat, but it is a remarkable one.

