Yankees tie Phillies 6-6, lose 11-6 to Tigers

There’s an old Joey Votto anecdote, or perhaps apocrypha now, that I think about every spring. The first baseman’s in an exhibition game, and is horribly late on every pitch. Fastball, changeup, curve; he just barely is able to flip the ball to left, rarely in fair territory. Postgame, Votto was asked if his timing was off, he wasn’t prepared for the pitchers opposing him, why couldn’t he square the ball up?

Turns out it was intentional, Votto was deliberately trying to wait as long as possible before swinging. This is the kind of thing you can try in batting practice, but at game speed is a different experiment entirely. I keep this in mind every time a Yankee pitcher disappoints me in spring training, maybe they’re working on something specific that we don’t know!

At least I hope that’s the explanation, because the collection of folks the Yankees sent to Lakeland didn’t have a clean inning until the fourth, while Carlos Rodón stumbled, literally and figuratively, in his final tuneup before the regular season. I regret saying that Cody Poteet might have unlocked some things in the game thread, because he gave up eight runs to the Tigers on eight hits, striking out two against three walks. Between that and the org’s comments on Will Warren, I don’t think Poteet will break camp with the big league squad.

On the whole, the Yankees gave up 17 runs across the two games, losing 11-6 to the Tigers and tying the Phillies 6-6.

Revisiting that Votto story, I like to think Rodón was intentionally varying his pitch mix today:

The results weren’t there — five earned runs in four-plus innings — but if the intent was to grow more comfortable with his cutter and changeup, it’s harder for us on this side of the television to evaluate. If nothing else, no Phillie put a cutter in play on the day.

While the road team was taken out of the game early, and Kerry Carpenter continues to be my personal Babadook, the “home” team showed enough fight to claw back and end the game tied. Oswaldo Cabrera got the squad on the board, cleaning up for Rodón’s bad start:

Greg Allen continued to make his case to be uber outfield depth, with a two-run double to close the gap even more:

Oscar Gonzalez finally knotted up the game in the bottom of the ninth, an RBI single off a very weird hop at first base. Nick Ramirez was the hidden gem of the day, throwing three shutout innings allowing just one hit, while striking out three. These games don’t count, but without Ramirez’s standout work, this one probably would have been a lot more boring to watch.

Down in Lakeland, there was less to report. Poteet’s bad outing saw eight runs on the board for the Tigers early, but the Yankees scored five of their own in the first three frames. Caleb Durbin and Trent Grisham drove in runs in the second, while Jahmai Jones blasted a two-run bomb in the following inning. At the time, that home run tied up the game, before Poteet’s bad third inning put the Tigers ahead for good.

Javier Báez hit a slider for a double against Poteet, perhaps the surest indictment that he may not be ready for an MLB roster spot. Durbin had one more big hit, a solo home run in the eighth, but that was as good as it got for the visiting squad.

We have more split-squad action tomorrow, with a collective heading to take on the Pirates, while the remaining players get on a flight to Mexico for the first of two showdowns with Diablos Rojos at 7,349 feet of elevation, more than 2,000 feet higher than Coors Field in Colorado.

