New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies/Detroit Tigers (split-squad)

We’re so close, Yankee fans. This time next week, the Yankees will hopefully be up 2-0 in their opening series with the Astros, and indeed they can go 2-0 today as they split up the spring roster for a pair of games with the Tigers and Phillies.

The road game in Lakeland will see Cody Poteet look to cement his place on the big-league roster, as the righty has had a strong spring to this point. All spring stats need to be discounted of course, but he’s posted an ERA, strikeout rate and FIP all better than his career averages, and critically his spring walk rate is a third of what it’s been in real baseball to this point. Maybe its a sample size mirage, but if the Yankees have unlocked something in Poteet, he becomes a very useful swingman weapon.

As is usually the case, the lineup for the road game is full of prospects and depth, with Trent Grisham and Austin Wells the only two expected to make an impact at the MLB level this year. The home game lineup looks awful similar to what we could see Thursday in Houston, with Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge in the top three spots.

The game in Lakeland is only available via the Tigers’ radio feed, however, the home contest against the Phillies can be seen on the YES app.

In that game, Carlos Rodón will look to finish his spring strong, coming off that excellent 5.2 innings of no-hit ball against these same Phillies earlier this week. Rodón has answered the bell so far this spring, and while the true judgement on his performance will come when the games count for real, we can hope for another strong performance today.

How to watch: Yankees vs. Tigers

Location: Publix Field at Joker Merchant Stadium — Lakeland, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: None

Radio broadcast: 97.1 The Ticket (DET)

Online stream: None

Split squad Saturday!



Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium

⏰ 1:05 p.m. ET

How to watch: Yankees vs. Phillies

Location: George M Steinbrenner Field — Tampa, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Mobile App

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, 94 WIP

Online stream: None

