Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/23/24

ESPN: Anthony Rizzo was a late scratch from the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Mets as we learned the first baseman was dealing with lat tightness. The lefty veteran doesn’t sound too concerned, calling his scratch precautionary and sharing that he had dealt with and played through similar lat tightness at various points during his career. He assures that he will be ready to go for Opening Day at Houston in five days’ time.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Prior to the start of Friday’s game, we learned that Aaron Boone had narrowed the fifth starter competition to a pair of finalists: Luis Gil and Will Warren. Both men stated equally strong cases against the Mets, Gil starting things off with four innings of two-run ball with five strikeouts before Warren wrapped the final five innings up allowing a run while inducing a whopping 82-percent groundball rate. Gil holds the slight upper hand with a stronger spring and greater wipeout stuff, though Warren will keep the ball in the park and has a broader arsenal.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Bernie Williams was spotted next to Aaron Boone during Friday’s game and has been providing instruction during spring camp. He shared his thoughts on the Yankees outfielders, starting with the center field situation, where he thinks the Trent Grisham pickup will pay dividends to give Aaron Judge some days off at DH. Williams also had nothing but praise for Juan Soto’s talent and work ethic and declared that he thinks Alex Verdugo will be a “revelation” this season.

CNBC | Nicolas Vega: Jorge Posada also took some time recently to reflect on the Yankees. He shared the best advice he ever received in his life and it came from his father:

“Don’t lose your job because somebody is working harder than you”

That message about the importance of work ethic was reinforced during Posada’s first spring camp, when he got to observe and work alongside captain Don Mattingly. In addition to preparation, Posada stressed the need to have a positive mindset.