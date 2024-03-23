The bottom of the Yankees’ lineup shows breakout potential

Many Yankee games last season felt like a slog to watch. One reason for this was the bottom of the lineup lacked spark. The 7th through 9th positions in the order ranked 26th with a 74 wRC+. Comparatively, the top four in the order was 13th with a 111 wRC+. While no section of the lineup was up to the usual Yankee standard, there was a greater imbalance between the top and bottom half of lineups compared to other teams.

Due to injuries and lineup shuffling, the Yankees never held a consistent back of the order. They had 153 different lineup combinations during the season. While the lineup was not consistent, the results were. The most common players at the bottom of the lineup were Anthony Volpe (81 OPS+), Oswaldo Cabrera (75 OPS+), Oswald Peraza (68 OPS+), Harrison Bader (75 OPS+), Isiah Kiner-Falefa (81 OPS+), and Kyle Higashioka (76 OPS+).

With 2024 holding greater expectations for the offense, the bottom of the order could transition from one of the worst to one of the more productive in the league. Last season, only two lineups produced a wRC+ of at least the league average of 100 with the bottom three of the order: the Twins (103) and Braves (100). This is an achievable range if things break right for the Yankees. A deeper and healthier bench could see a more balanced attack that will make pitchers sweat even after making it through the fire power at the top of the order.

Being optimistic on DJ LeMahieu’s recovery timeline, here is what the bottom of the order could look like early this year:

7. Verdugo (ZIPS: .268/.327/.419, wRC+ 106)

If Verdugo just continues to be the hitter that he has been through the past three seasons, that is a significant upgrade to the lineup. After a season of batting .224 it will be nice to see a career .281 hitter inserted into the lineup. Verdugo has great command of the plate, ranking in the 85th percentile or above in chase rate, whiff rate, and strikeout rate. His downside at the plate is he lacks power, and he’s struggled mightily in lefty splits with a .608 OPS last season. However, he has been steady with his numbers the past three seasons, so the Yankees have a good idea what they are getting with Verdugo, who is in his prime age-27 season. The Yankees acquired a high average hitter that will perhaps benefit from a change of scenery.

8. Trevino (ZIPS: .238/.272/.360, wRC+ 73)

A conversation that could arise this season is how to balance Triveno’s elite defense production, in framing and blocking, with Austin Wells’ better hitting. The bottom of the lineup is for your elite fielders, but with reports of Wells’ catching coming along, this may become more of a split as the year goes along. Triveno is coming off a rough year at the plate, with a 58 OPS+ in 55 games before needing wrist surgery in July. He said that his wrist was bothering him throughout last season, so that is a reason for optimism there will not be a repeat of last season. With the value he brings behind the plate, it’s worth taking the hit Trevino’s bat brings, and it’s certainly plausible he’ll bounce back in that department in 2024.

9. Volpe (ZIPS: .224/.302./.404, wRC+ 96)

The young shortstop came into this spring as a popular breakout pick and he has yet to disappoint. Volpe both looks and is producing like a new player. His swing adjustments this offseason, incorporating a more level bat path, have appeared to work. At the plate this spring he already appears more confident and in control as a sophomore player. While he also had a strong spring training last season, it’s still encouraging to see positive results. What we may find out this season is that he may have needed an extra year of development as a big-league hitter.

Players that will be rotated in:

Trent Grisham (ZIPS: .219/.321/.406, wRC+ 103)

Grishman has earned his keep throughout his career with his glove, but one thing he does really well is walk. He can work counts, he averaged 4.22 pitches per at bat, which was 9th in baseball last year. He also hits lefties well with a .792 OPS. The gold-glover has hit below .200 the past two seasons, although he has maintained an average of .315 on-base percentage last season because of his walk rate of 13.5. ZIPS projections actually predict a closer revival to his 2021 season, where he had a strong .740 OPS. If he can post a .320 on-base like his projections suggest, that would be enough for a player that gives you a high-end glove at a valuable position.

Austin Wells (ZIPS: .228/.301/.401)

Although not official, with his spring performance, Wells should be a near lock to make the Opening Day roster. He showed some power with a .486 slugging in his 19 games with the Yankees last September, to go along with a spring training of 1.073. The 24-year-old looks more than ready to make an impact in the majors, and close the gap between other top teams when comparing catching hitting production.

To assess how the Yankees’ bottom of the lineup compares to other projected top lineups, such as the Braves, Dodgers, Astros, and Red Sox, based on Fangraphs’ projected teams runs scored per game, let’s briefly examine their bottom of the lineup using MLB.com’s projected Opening Day lineups.

Projected bottom of lineup, ZIPS wRC+:

Braves lineup

7. Jerred Kelenic—94

8. Orlando Arcia—91

9. Michael Harris III—109

Dodgers lineup

7. James Outman—114 wRC+)

8. Jason Heyward—99

9. Gavin Lux—94

Astros lineup

7. Chas McCormick—114

8. Jeremy Pena—90

9. Jake Meyers—96

Red Sox projected Opening Day lineup

Wilyer Abreu—101

Emmanuel Valdez—101

Connor Wong—88

These lineups will, of course, fluctuate, players will be moved up and down the order, and any injury within the lineup will alter the strength of the bottom. The projections represent the a median expectation; some of these players will reach their 80th percentile projections, some will reach their 20th. With a full-strength lineup, the Yankees are poised to have a more competitive and exciting bottom of the lineup than they have in some time.