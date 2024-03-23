The best of recent big-ticket Yankees Opening Day debuts

The Yankees’ off-season, with all due respect to Marcus Stroman and Luke Weaver, boils down to one acquisition: megastar Juan Soto. Soto has looked outstanding for New York in spring training. With Opening Day mere days away, the hope is that he carries his magic over to the regular season.

If he does so, he certainly won’t be the first big-ticket Yankee acquisition to make sparks fly in his Opening Day debut. Building on a similar piece Andrew wrote ten years ago, here’s a look at the best initial performances by newly acquired Yankee stars.

Gerrit Cole: July 23, 2020 vs Washington Nationals, Nationals Park

5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Yankee GM Brian Cashman finally got his “white whale” before the 2020 campaign, inking Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract. Expectations were understandably high when the 2020 campaign (finally) started, after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the frustrating negotiations between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA.

But once we got baseball, Cole immediately gave us reason to believe. Facing off with Max Scherzer of the Nationals, Cole hurled five innings of one-run ball. Due to storm conditions in Washington, that was good enough not only for the win but for the complete game. Tough to have a better debut on the mound than a complete game one-hitter, honestly.

Giancarlo Stanton: March 29, 2018 vs Toronto Blue Jays, Rogers Center

3-for-5, 3 runs, 4 RBI, 2 HR

“Giancarlo, non si può stoparlo!” - John Sterling’s home run call for Giancarlo Stanton, one he did not have to wait long to unveil. In Big G’s debut, he looked like he could not be stopped. The Yanks obtained the slugger, fresh off a 59-homer season in ‘17 with the Marlins, in an off-season trade. All he did in his first game as a Yankee was crush two monstrous dingers, including one to the opposite field that I remember thinking should not have been physically possible.

It’s been up and down for much of his tenure in pinstripes, but what a way to introduce yourself. Everyone can be forgiven for wondering just how many home runs he and Judge would produce in 2018.

Curtis Granderson: April 4, 2010 vs. Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park

1-for-4, HR, BB, K

Little did we all know just how good Grandy would be for the Yankees. New York obtained the Grandyman in December ‘09, in a three-team trade. On Opening Day 2010, Granderson gave the Yankees and their fans a glimpse of what the future held.

In his very first at-bat for New York, facing the hated Boston Red Sox, and Josh Beckett no less, Granderson fought the count full with Jorge Posada on in front of him. Finally, on the seventh pitch of the AB, Grandy crushed a two-run dinger to right-center field, giving the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Johnny Damon: April 3, 2006 vs. Oakland Athletics, McAfee Coliseum

3-for-7, 2 2B, RBI

New York signed Damon away from the Red Sox after the ‘05 season and I’ll be the first to admit I absolutely hated the signing. I’d had nightmares for years about what Damon did to New York in The-ALCS-that-shall-not-be-named. I wasn’t sure I was ever going to accept the former “Idiot” in pinstripes.

But it didn’t take long for Damon, shorn of his locks and facial hair, to endear himself to me and the rest of the Yankee faithful. His three-hit day contributed to a Yankee mauling of Oakland, as New York bludgeoned the Athletics 15-2. As Andrew noted in his piece years ago, it was the’ Yanks biggest Opening Day blowout win in over half a century.

Gary Sheffield: March 30, 2004 vs. Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Tokyo Dome

2-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, RBI

The 2024 Dodgers and Padres are far from the only teams to kick off their campaigns across the Pacific. Sheffield, who’d signed a three-year deal with the Bronx Bombers in the offseason, did his part to wow the Japanese crowd. He had a perfect day, reaching base every time he came to the dish. Unfortunately, despite his best efforts (and those of another new Yankee), the club went down to defeat at the hands of the then-Devil Rays.

Honorable Mentions:

Josh Donaldson 2022 - Don’t yell at me. With the Yanks and Sox tied at five in the 11th, Donaldson came to the dish in his first game in pinstripes. His single off Kutter Crawford scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa, giving New York the walk-off win. Was that the high point of Donaldson’s tenure?

Randy Johnson 2005 - “The Big Unit” actually got off to a good start in his Yankee tenure. Facing the Red Sox, he hurled six innings of one-run ball with six whiffs, leading the Yanks to an Opening Day victory.

Alex Rodriguez 2004 - A-Rod also made his Yankee debut on Opening Day ‘04 alongside Sheffield. His double and run scored were not enough to help the club past Tampa Bay in Tokyo, however.

Hideki Matsui 2003 - Facing the late, great Roy Halladay in his first major league at-bat, “Godzilla” notched his first base knock, a single through the left side that scored Derek Jeter. Not a bad start as the Bombers went on to notch the W in the season opener.

Plenty of other Yankees have had quiet debut performances and some have been downright bad. Here’s hoping Juan Soto has a little bit of 2018 Opening Day Giancarlo Stanton in him. I certainly won’t complain if he launches a couple of bombs out of Minute Maid Park on Thursday.