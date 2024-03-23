2024 MLB Season Preview: Texas Rangers

We, as fans of baseball, should be happy about what the Texas Rangers did in 2023. Over the few seasons leading up to their World Series win, they were not exactly in the traditional win-now position, but there were good players available in free agency, so they paid some money, and guess what? Those very same players helped lead them to the franchise’s first World Series victory in just a few seasons. The Rangers roster in 2024 is mostly the same as the one that hoisted the trophy last season, and they should have their sights set on another postseason run.

Texas Rangers

2023 record: 90-72 (1st, AL West; won World Series)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 82-80 (3rd, AL West)

The aforementioned core, much of which was acquired via trade or free agency, is still intact for this squad. Between December 2021 and December 2022, the Rangers committed nearly $700 million in free agency between Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Jacob deGrom. All excellent players that have/will help the franchise, but the Rangers could be without all but Semien come Opening Day. Seager has a chance to return prior for the start of the regular season, but deGrom is looking at a mid-summer return from Tommy John last year, along with rotation-mate Max Scherzer, who’s on a similar timeline.

Despite the temporarily missing pieces, this is still a formidable squad, and they should have a shot in the rather competitive American League West. World Series MVP Corey Seager, should be back relatively soon, and he is not only their best player, he is one of the very best in baseball. Last season in just 119 games, he hit 33 homers and slashed an MVP-like .327/.390/.623 with a 169 wRC+, putting up 6.1 fWAR. He played the baseball of his life last year, and in his age-30 season, there’s not much reason to believe he won’t continue being a star upon his return.

Elsewhere in the lineup, he has plenty of support. Seager’s partner in the middle infield, Semien, is a star in the quietest way. In 2023, he put up his third six-win season in a span of five years, and has solidified himself as one of the best players in baseball. ZiPS projects a similar offensive output from the veteran and workhorse, and he’ll be a vital part of this team just about every game. Adolis García is the other big bat in this lineup, as he’s coming off his third consecutive year of substantial improvement. He walked a lot more (10.3 percent) and K’d less, while hitting a career-high 39 home runs en route to 4.8 fWAR. Projections see his more modest-but-still-good 2022 numbers as closer to the truth, but he is a fantastic athlete who can mash with the best of ‘em.

Beyond the stars, all eyes will likely be on 22-year-old Wyatt Langford come Opening Day. It was announced that he will make the roster from the jump after he tore up the Cactus League (1.242 OPS), and as one of the top prospects in baseball, he is projected to make an immediate impact on this club. Alongside fellow top prospect Evan Carter, and the likes of Josh Jung, Jonah Heim, and Nathaniel Lowe, this is a deep lineup, which had nearly all of their infield start in last year’s All-Star game.

The rotation is where the real concerns begin to rise. A top-two of deGrom and Scherzer is as good as it gets, but we likely won’t see that until July, and much of the remaining rotation is a big question mark. Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, and Andrew Heaney are projected to lead the staff, and while they’re all solid pitchers, it’s not exactly the three-headed monster you’d expect from a defending champion. The back end is even more worrisome, projected to feature Dane Dunning, who was a pleasant surprise in 2023, and Cody Bradford, who has just 56 not-great big league innings in his career. Recent addition Michael Lorenzen may also fill in the rotation while also perhaps getting some innings in the ‘pen as the season progresses.

The bullpen is largely the same group as last season, with the additions of a couple of vets in David Robertson and Kirby Yates, and the loss of one in Will Smith. José Leclerc will likely take on the primary closing role for the defending champs.

The Rangers will have their work cut out for them in the West this season, projected to finish behind both the Astros and the Mariners. While both of their primary competitors in the division have their own questions to answer, all three teams will likely battle for much of the season. With injuries delaying their status as fully operational, the available Rangers will need to be at the top of their game from the get-go.

