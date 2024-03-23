Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/23/24

We’ve reached the final weekend of spring training, and it’ll be a busy one. Part of the team will be flying to Mexico City for an exhibition with Diablos Rojos of the Mexican League on Sunday and Monday, while the rest of the squad will remain in Florida for some split-squad action. Right now, the fifth-starter job remains a big story in camp, with both Luis Gil and Will Warren showing well in yesterday’s game against the Mets. It’s anyone’s guess what the Yankees will decide with the regular season nearing.

On the site, check out Nick Power’s link between Juan Soto and Willie Randolph this morning. Also, Sam previews the 2024 campaign of the defending champion Texas Rangers, Kevin looks at some notable Opening Day Yankee debuts, and Dave analyzes how much better the end of the Yankee lineup could be this year.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network App (NYY vs. PHI)

N/A (NYY at DET)

Radio: WXYT 1270 AM (NYY at DET)

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL (NYY vs. PHI)

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland, FL (NYY at DET)

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who you got in the fifth-starter race now?

2. Have you gotten to watch any of the men’s or women’s NCAA tournaments?