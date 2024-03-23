Which Yankees pitches could top Statcast’s new leaderboards?

Baseball is unique in that it's considered America's pastime while also being the leading sport in technological and statistical advancements. The game itself is both inextricable from its past and always has one foot in the future.

One new advancement being made available to the public for the 2024 MLB season is Statcast's bat-tracking technology.

I first learned about this technology and its potential benefits after reading an article on the Baseball Savant website titled "Feel the breeze: The pitches that get the most extreme whiffs." There isn't much of a primer within the article, but essentially, it showed what the tracking technology can look like and the numbers it can show fans who are interested in this sort of data.

Below are two screenshots of the visuals. In the article, they operate more like a GIF, so visit the story to see them in action.

Here's another screenshot from a different angle, this one from behind home plate:

After reading the story, I wondered which pitches from certain Yankees hurlers could be on the MLB leaderboards for swing-and-miss distance and the average swing-and-miss distance for a particular pitch. So, as one does, I compiled a short list of pitches that rank high in terms of the "movement" aspect and pitches that we have seen hitters hurl the bat toward and miss by a long shot.

It's worth noting before we dive in that this list is not in any particular order.

Nestor Cortes' Fastball

We can get the fastball out of the way because it's the less fun pitch regarding the "how far the bat misses the ball on a swinging strike" talk.

Of course, Gerrit Cole's fastball is the first one that comes to mind when thinking about lethal primary pitches in the Yankees staff. But for most baseball fans, it's easier to think of that one as an "overpowering" fastball instead of a "deceptive" fastball. So I chose Nestor Cortes's fastball as one that the new bat-tracking technology could help identify as being near the top of one of the leaderboards.

Last season, Cortes' fastball ranked third in vertical movement in inches compared to the average fastball. First was Alex Vesia of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and second was Trevor Richards of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cortes' heater lacks horizontal movement, but vertical movement is one of its strong spots. The pitch has had a 95 percent active spin rate over the last two seasons, so even though it's not overpowering, it can be deceptive.

Below are some video clips of hitters swinging all around it, the first one against Yordan Álvarez:

Another clip against a lefty hitter:

Finally, one against a righty who swings and misses at the pitch, which is way outside.

Cortes' fastball isn't going to sit high on the "distance from the bat to the ball" leaderboards, but I could see it being towards the top in different categories, such as "swings and misses under the ball" or "distance under the ball on swings and misses" simply because of how deceptive it is. If Cortes can utilize the fastball above the zone to draw swings and misses as he did in the first clip, it’s hard to imagine his heater not being in the conversation for that leaderboard.

Ron Marinaccio’s Changeup

Here is where we get to the fun, offspeed stuff.

Marinaccio did not have a stellar season in 2023. His 3.99 ERA and 4.79 xFIP were steps back from his 2022 rookie season. Nonetheless, his changeup was still as dirty as ever. It ranked 43rd in MLB in vertical movement versus the average and 39th in horizontal movement versus the average.

If Marinaccio can rebound in 2024, it will be because he has found a groove, and his changeup is given the chance to return to life. He only has a three-pitch mix, with the changeup coming in second-most used (behind the fastball). 2022 he used it 33 percent of the time as his put-away pitch compared to just 18 percent in 2023 because it wasn't working as well.

Here is some film from the 2023 season just to prove that when it's on, it's on.

Here's an inside changeup to a left-handed hitter where both the vertical and horizontal movements are evident:

And here's the final clip, where the pitch looks like it’s moving toward the top of the zone and then caves down and outside:

If Marinaccio’s changeup returns to peak form in the new season, we could see some obnoxious swings and misses that put the pitch up on the bat-tracking leaderboards, especially to left-handed hitters. His changeup delivered to the low outside corner against lefties is a lethal proposition for swing-and-miss stuff, which we saw plenty of in 2022 but not as much in 2023.

Clarke Schmidt's Knuckle-Curve

Clarke Schmidt is another player who didn't pitch as well as many expected coming into the 2023 season. But many attribute it to the fact that he pitched 159 innings, 100 more than his previous career-high in the majors, and he also improved as the season wore on. Now, with that experience under his belt, he can focus on tuning up his stuff, including his deadly knuckle-curve, to make his spot in the rotation more secure.

According to Baseball Savant, Schmidt's pitch lacks vertical movement. He was below average in that department last season. But when it comes to horizontal movement, it ranked first in MLB with 8.4 inches more than the average last season.

Every time Schmidt pulls it out of the hat, it's hard not to wrinkle your face up with a look of disgust at what it's making the hitters decide to do:

Here's a look at the pitch inside to a lefty, Schmidt's now-teammate Alex Verdugo:

And here's a pitch that could indeed be in the conversation for "highest distance on a swinging strike between the bat and the ball."

Opponents in 2023 only hit .198 against Schmidt's knuckle-curve. In 2022, they hit .068. Look for it to continue to miss bats and help Schmidt as he continues to develop in 2024.

Clay Holmes' Sinker

I would be doing a major disservice if I didn't include Clay Holmes' sinker somewhere in this article.

According to Baseball Savant, this is another pitch on the Yankees' pitching staff that ranks in the top five in some sort of movement. In this instance, it's vertical movement where Holmes' sinker shines, sitting at 6.1 inches compared to the average, which is fourth highest in all of MLB.

The kind of drop that the sinker sees out of Holmes's hand is consistently impressive. Whether it's the marriage of his release point with the spin or other factors that play into its visually pleasing movement, video clips like the ones below to hitters of different calibers can make most anyone scoff in astonishment.

Here is the sinker towards the inside and low on a lefty. The downward movement is very evident here thanks to the camera angle being slightly more to the left:

And here it is, sitting in the strike zone, but with its movement, the hitter swings over top of it.

The number of different leaderboards for swing-and-miss data Holmes' sinker could be on by the end of 2024 (barring any performance issues he may have) is impressive. But only time will tell as we inch closer to the start of the regular season.

Ian Hamilton's "Slambio"

And finally, we get to the pitch which I believe to be the most fun and interesting of them all.

Last season, I wrote an article about Ian Hamilton's "slambio" (slider and changeup) pitch and the movement it generates. It's classified as a slider, but instead of having all the horizontal movement of a slider, it acts like a changeup and moves downward because of the spin.

But, what's interesting about the slambio, even with its 42.5 whiff percentage and .156 opponent batting average is that, according to Baseball Savant, its movement is below average compared to the average "slider".

Of course, it's important to remember that it's not really a slider with how it moves, so that is likely the reason why it ranks so low on the charts, but it's a filthy pitch that Hamilton uses in all situations and could be a unique one we see find a place on swing-and-miss leaderboards.

Here is a slambio on the low and outside part of the zone, hanging in the air before a steep drop-off.

And here's another from the same game against the Kansas City Royals that was way on the outside. It drew a swing-and-miss because of how much it hung in the air and darted downward.

And finally, here is a slambio to a left-handed hitter, once again painted on the low-outside corner.

Again, the slambio doesn't rank high relative to the stereotypical slider when looking at the movement, but it draws a lot of whiffs, which makes it a dark horse for some of the bat-tracking leaderboards come the 2024 regular season.

For some, new data can be tiresome. Why add more numbers to a game about emotion and feeling more than anything else? But for others, it's a chance to be more in tune with what is happening around MLB with teams that aren't as easy to watch for various reasons (blackouts, time zone differences, etc.).

This new (and still developing) bat-tracking technology from Statcast allows us to take different pitches more seriously and ask questions such as "What kind of pitch or pitch variety is our rotation/bullpen missing?" But it also allows us to do fun things like create lists about which pitches are the most consistent at embarrassing hitters with their ability to generate outrageous swings and misses.

So, here's to new data and the quickly approaching start of the 2024 season.