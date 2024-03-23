For Willie Randolph and Juan Soto, patience is a virtue

Juan Soto is an astonishing offensive talent. He’s posted an OPS over .920 in each of his full seasons but one, a 2022 season in which he still recorded a .400 on-base percentage and took home a Silver Slugger. For his patient, deliberate, and consistently dominant approach to hitting, he’s often compared to Ted Williams. When it comes to pure hitting, the praise doesn’t come any higher than that.

One player to whom you will not often hear Soto compared is Willie Randolph.

Randolph racked up 2,210 hits and six All-Star appearances in a distinguished 18-year career. The second baseman spent 13 seasons in the Bronx, where he started for the 1977 World Series champions and served as co-captain from 1986-1988. Randolph still ranks 13th in Yankees history in hits, 12th in games, and eighth in bWAR. More recently, he was a coach for all four World Series titles of the Yankees’ ‘96-’00 dynasty before managing the Mets for four seasons in the mid-aughts.

Randolph’s offensive profile would never be confused with Soto’s. Randolph never hit more than seven home runs in a season; Soto hit 13 in 154 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Soto has never stolen more than 12 bases in a season; Randolph swiped at least 30 four times. No. 30 was more of a guy who could just wear you out than make you stare in awe.

And yet, they have one key trait in common. Soto has led all of baseball in walks for three straight seasons. He’s only the fourth player since the Deadball era to accomplish this, joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Barry Bonds (Ted Williams led MLB in walks the two seasons before and after his service in World War II and again in each of the full seasons before and after his service in the Korean War). If Soto makes it four straight this season, he’ll be the first Yankee to top the leaderboard since — you guessed it — Willie Randolph.

By just about any measure, 1980 was a career year for Randolph. He recorded career highs in bWAR, on-base percentage, runs, OPS, and wRC+, winning his sole Silver Slugger in the process. But, even for the reliably patient Randolph, his walk total was a particular outlier. Randolph recorded 119 bases on balls in 1980, the only season in which he reached 100.

Why the on-base outburst? The ever-quotable Yankee second baseman attributed his uptick in walks that year to a factor few consider in today’s game, telling The New York Times:

‘’This year I’m the permanent leadoff man, instead of being No. 1 or No. 2. When I was flip-flopped the last few years, I never knew till game time whether I’d have to concentrate on getting on base, which is what a leadoff batter has to do, or moving the runner along by bunting, sacrificing or the hit and run, which is what the No. 2 man normally does.”

In the vein of his future teammate Rickey Henderson, the prototypical leadoff hitter of their era who ranks second all-time in walks, Randolph viewed his job as reaching base and setting the table for the hitters behind him. It’s a narrative that was expressed contemporaneously, with Times reporter Parton Keese dubbing Randolph “the spark that fires the Yankee big guns.”

Manager Billy Martin usually batted Bucky Dent second in 1980. Dent was never league-average offensively over a full season by wRC+ and was certainly not one of the “big guns” Keese was referencing. The Yankee shortstop was a reliable bunter throughout his career, though, leading the league in sacrifice hits as a rookie and posting nine in 1980. He filled the archetype of the two-hole hitter Randolph described, playing small ball to move his predecessor in the lineup into scoring position so the heart of the order could do damage.

And do damage they did. First baseman (and future Yankees GM) Bob Watson had a solid year in the three-hole, hitting .307 with an .825 OPS. But, as was so often the case, it was Reggie Jackson who shone brightest. In arguably his best season in pinstripes, Jackson recorded 41 home runs and 111 RBI. Randolph, who scored 99 runs that year, was often the runner Jackson so deftly batted in. The Yankees rode that offensive formula to a 103-win campaign and an AL East title.

In today’s game, a hitter like Randolph — who hit seven home runs in 1980 — would never be pitched around enough to draw 119 walks. Last season, the batter with a single-digit homer total who walked the most was the Guardians’ Steven Kwan, whose 70 walks were tied for 32nd in baseball. Teams would prefer to put pressure on these types of hitters to get a base hit by throwing strikes rather than allow them to reach on a free pass and give them the opportunity to cause trouble on the bases with their speed.

Which brings us back to Soto. Without question, the Yankees’ newest superstar would have batted third or fourth on any team in 1980. His 37th-percentile sprint speed would have been a non-starter in the leadoff spot, and the prevailing wisdom was that his type of prodigious power would be “wasted” in the two-hole. Better to first let a slap hitter with strong fundamentals see if he can create a more advantageous opportunity by moving the runner into scoring position.

Soto is expected to bat second on Opening Day and throughout this season. He’ll be far from the most unorthodox choice to bat top-two across the game (Phillies leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber, who hit .197 and led baseball in strikeouts last season, stands out). Still, he is emblematic of a transformation within the game.

The Yankees want both Soto’s power and his on-base skills in the second hole. Most of all, they want him to get his at-bats (or, more to the point, his plate appearances). By batting second instead of Reggie Jackson’s beloved cleanup spot, Soto can expect to get about 28 more plate appearances over the course of a season. That may not sound like much, but for a hitter like Soto, those plate appearances (especially appearing, as they often would, late in games in potential high-leverage spots) will show up in the standings.

And so, against all odds, the kings of on-base percentage are once again working their way back near the top of the order. The threat of power is now a prerequisite to consistently reach by walk. Soto won’t steal 30 bases or lay down many bunts this season. But he may accomplish something no Yankee, regardless of their place in the batting order, has done in 44 years.