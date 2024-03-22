Yankees 5, Mets 3: Fifth-starter finalists shine

Today’s game got off to an inauspicious start when we learned that Anthony Rizzo would be a late scratch with lat tightness. Neither player nor manager seemed too concerned, and it didn’t appear to affect the play of those who took the field. Fifth-starter finalists Luis Gil and Will Warren were fantastic, while a combination of small ball, stolen bases, and stellar defense brought victory for the Yankees over the Mets, 5-3.

Gerrit Cole’s absence for the first 10-12 weeks as he recovers from elbow inflammation has opened the door for one of four pitchers to win the fifth starter job, and Gil has been the standout candidate of that competition this spring. Some recent reports have even narrowed the field down to just Gil and Warren.

With DJ LeMahieu’s status for Opening Day uncertain as he deals with a bone bruise in his right foot, the Yankees’ plans of who to bat leadoff become a bit murkier. Gleyber Torres has been red-hot this spring and stated his case for the role, leading off the first with a walk and stealing second base.

Gil had his lone hiccup in the second, starting with a leadoff single to Starling Marte. After striking out Francisco Alvarez, Gil missed with a 1-0 heater to Mark Vientos, the Mets’ top prospect sending it over the wall to the opposite field for a two-run shot. It was the young infielder’s team-leading fifth home run of the spring as he tries to prove he belongs on the MLB roster after the team signed J.D. Martinez to be their DH. The Mets threatened for more, but Juan Soto helped limit the damage by making a leaping grab at the wall.

The Yankees responded an inning later, Torres reaching with one out in the third on a hit by pitch followed by an opposite field single from Soto. After Aaron Judge struck out, Giancarlo Stanton stepped to the plate. The rejuvenated slugger has looked sharper with each spring training game, launching three home runs against the Pirates on Wednesday, and he got his team on the board with a single to left to plate Torres.

The following frame, the Bombers tied it up with a bit of small ball. Anthony Volpe led off with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a soft grounder, allowing Jose Trevino to drive him in with a one-out single up the middle.

Gil’s day was done after four innings and there was a lot to like from the young righty. His fastball averaged 97 and touched 99 with impressive carry at the top of the zone, inducing five whiffs on 13 swings. I was impressed by his ability to spot the four-seamer and slider on the corner more than a handful of times.

There’s obviously still stuff to work on — home runs have been a bit of an issue with Gil giving up three in 15.2 innings this spring, and I’d like to see him get the changeup down in the zone as he has a tendency to sail the pitch high arm-side — but all in all he’s looked like a worthy candidate to win the fifth starter job. His final line saw him give up two runs on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings, totaling 63 pitches.

Will Warren is the other finalist in the fifth starter competition and he came on for the fifth. The Mets retook the lead, Zack Short drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second, advancing to third on a grounder and scoring on a Francisco Lindor sac fly.

Pete Alonso followed with a single, but Volpe stopped the inning there, the reigning AL Gold Glover making a sliding catch on a Baty blooper.

The stellar defense didn’t end there, with Trent Grisham showing off why he’s one of the best defensive center fielders in the game. After Marte reached on a fielding error by Kevin Smith, Grisham made a spectacular diving catch on a tailing Alvarez liner before doubling off Marte at first.

A mental error by Baty allowed the Yankees to take the lead in the sixth. A Grisham leadoff walk, stolen base and advance on an Alvarez throwing error, and a Volpe walk put runners on the corners with no outs. After Luis Torrens struck out, Trevino struck a sharp grounder to Baty, who had an easy shot an an inning-ending double play. Instead, he chased Grisham in a rundown between third and home, allowing Volpe and Trevino to move up to second and third but more importantly kept the inning going.

Smith punished him for gifting the extra out, grounding a double off Baty’s glove to bring home Volpe and Trevino and give the Yankees their first lead. Torres tacked on one more with a single to center that brought Smith home, extending the Yankees’ lead, 5-3.

The starting second baseman treated us to one final web gem in the seventh, Torres charging down a Short grounder up the middle to make a barehanded stab and strong throw, nabbing the hitter by half a step.

Great Play Gley pic.twitter.com/bGNi3Nr25c — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 22, 2024

Warren provided a nice foil to the man he relieved. While Gil can miss bats in bunches with his wipeout stuff, Warren is able to induce a ton of weak contact, 11 of his 15 outs coming via the groundball. As a pitcher who relies heavily on sinker-slider-sweeper, I’d like to see him command the ball lower in the zone, which should help him rack up even more grounders. Warren pitched the final five innings of the game, giving up a run on three hits and two walks, needing 71 pitches to seal the Yankees’ victory, 5-3.

The Yankees have a big day tomorrow with split-squad action against the Phillies and Tigers. No. 2 starter Carlos Rodón will face Philly in George M. Steinbrenner Field, while Opening Day roster contender Cody Poteet hits the road for the matchup with Detroit. First pitch for both contests is scheduled for 1:05pm ET, so be sure to join us in the game thread.

Box Score