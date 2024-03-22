Alex Verdugo is more than an insurance policy for the Yankees

It’s a rare day when two halves of the deepest rivalry in baseball history come together to make a trade with each other. The Yankees and Red Sox have made just eight deals since MLB introduced divisions way back in 1969, and the days of the massive Babe Ruth and Red Ruffing transactions are long gone. The 21st century has only seen some minor transactions, a swap of two highly underperforming starters on bad teams, and salary dumps until the two sides came together to ship Alex Verdugo over to the Bronx at the end of 2023.

Verdugo’s time in Boston had its ups and downs, and a lot of weight was placed on his shoulders immediately after arriving as the main piece in the Mookie Betts trade with the Dodgers. He had just gotten his first real taste of the major leagues in 2019, playing in 106 games and posting 2.1 fWAR on a .294/.342/.475 slash line with 12 homers. A serviceable start, but far from the production of the former AL MVP going the other way in that transaction. The pandemic-shortened 2020 season gave Verdugo his first chance to impress his new home crowd (from a distance, as the fans weren’t actually there to see) and he actually rose to the occasion, earning 1.9 fWAR in 53 games and posting a 125 wRC+.

From there, however, his production stagnated. He was still a fine starter, slotting in at either corner and holding his own while playing in at least 140 games in each of the next three seasons, but he never took that next step from reputable starter to something more. That’s far from disappointing in terms of overall prospect graduation, but it is a fair frustration to have with a player who was once touted as “one of the best pure hitting prospects in baseball.” Unfortunately for Verdugo and Boston, the team’s slide from perennial playoff contenders towards the bottom of the division forced them to consider other options.

Verdugo had not made himself irreplaceable through his play on the field, and he had further damaged the chances of outlasting a rebuild with his conduct off it as well. He’d been challenged multiple times by manager Alex Cora in the last two seasons, and was benched on occasion in 2023 when the message clearly wasn’t getting through. This union was due for a split, and though they didn’t find any takers for Verdugo at the deadline last season they continued looking as soon as the offseason arrived. Apparently, any offers were on the table, because they managed to work a deal to send him to their archrivals.

The Yankees’ interest in Verdugo was apparent, though he wasn’t their top priority entering the offseason. The team had just gone through a slog of a year where they failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2016, and that was in large part due to their total lack of production from the outfield outside of Aaron Judge, who himself had to miss a large portion of the season thanks to a collision with the Dodger Stadium wall. Even average offense from this unit would have been enough to propel them into October most likely (though who knows if they would’ve survived long there), and all eyes were on securing upgrades in that department.

Juan Soto was available and ultimately did end up in pinstripes, but that was no guarantee and the discussions the Yankees had with the Padres to hammer out that deal took a long time. While they were at work pursuing the superstar angle, they were doing their due diligence with the rest of the market and had identified Verdugo as a solid second option. There were early concerns that the prospect pool to acquire Verdugo might hurt their chances at Soto, but eventually the team decided to make the push for both and landed Verdugo first by sending out a trio of minor league pitchers — Greg Weissert, Richard Fitts, and Nicholas Judice.

In a matter of days the Soto deal broke as well, and suddenly the Yankees had a transformed outfield. Judge, Soto, and Verdugo all slot in as the Opening Day starters with Trent Grisham coming along in the Padres deal to be the backup outfielder. Top prospect Jasson Domínguez underwent Tommy John surgery after a short stint with the major league team to end 2023, but is expected to return and be in the mix potentially by the summer. That’s a loaded field, and it skyrocketed the Yankees from a middling at best outfield to one of the best in baseball.

Many have seen Verdugo’s role in this trio as the placeholder for the team to wait out their budding star outfielder’s return, when they can then complete a dynamic outfield left-to-right. It’s a captivating scenario, but there’s a long road to get there and it’s far from guaranteed. The Yankees saw how disastrous attempting to plug and play waiver-wire pickups in the outfield worked for them last year, and knew that they needed to establish a floor that can buoy an offense that truly reeled for the first time in this competitive window. Verdugo may not have reached the heights that his initial scouting hoped for him, but he’s proven without a doubt that he can perform consistently and be available at a rate that few players on this roster can match over the past five years.

What’s more is that for all of the concerns with Verdugo’s worn-out welcome in the Red Sox clubhouse, it seems like the leadership in New York sought out his type of personality to boost their own. Aaron Judge, the captain of this team and heartbeat of the clubhouse, had been pushing the front office to consider Verdugo for a number of years based off of his hard-nosed and determined playstyle. That doesn’t sound like a nod of approval for a guy who’s job is to hold down the fort for just a couple of months — that’s a pursuit for someone he thinks can genuinely improve the roster. With Opening Day fast approaching we’ll get our first chance to see if this gamble is paying off for the Yankees, but expect them to stick through with it. As we learned over the past year, solid but unspectacular can be harder to find than you first think.