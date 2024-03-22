New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Luis Gil vs. Tyler Stuart

With less than a week to go until Opening Day, the Yankees face their final slate of spring tune-ups. They host the Mets at GMS before a large portion of the big-league regulars head down to Mexico to face the Diablos Rojos in Mexico City. Let’s see what’s on tap for this afternoon’s action.

Luis Gil has looked dominant this spring now that he is almost two years removed from Tommy John surgery. Between his MLB experience, superior repertoire, and success this spring, the 25-year-old may have positioned himself as the best option in the hastily-assembled spring training fifth-starter competition — something Andrés explored in detail yesterday. In four Grapefruit League appearances, Gil has allowed three runs in 11.2 innings (2.31 ERA), striking out 18 against just four walks.

The Mets selected Tyler Stuart in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft and he has since risen to the 18th-ranked prospect in the organization per MLB Pipeline. He led all qualified minor league starters with a 2.20 ERA between High-A and Double-A in 2023. He stands six-foot-nine and throws a sinker in the low 90’s and a slider with two=plane break in the low-80s, both with good command.

The Yankees roll out what could very well be their Opening Day lineup. Gleyber Torres leads off, followed by Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rizzo. Giancarlo Stanton announced his intentions for 2024 with three home runs against the Pirates last time out. He bats fifth, followed by Anthony Volpe, who has been red-hot while sporting a flatter, opposite-field approach this spring.

The Mets also send out one of their stronger lineups, though we won’t get to see new signing J.D. Martinez. Otherwise, the likes of Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Brett Baty, Starling Marte, Francisco Alvarez, and Harrison Bader all figure to be named starters on Opening Day.

