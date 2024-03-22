Yankees Mailbag: The fifth starter, Jasson Domínguez, and Jones’ arrival

Good afternoon everyone, it’s time to dive back into the mailbag and answer some of your questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.

jjpf asks: Will Warren Chase Hampton from 5th-man SP consideration and have you ever seen so many internal candidates for that spot on the roster?

Clever wordplay here, and though I don’t think either is the favorite to make it to the fifth starter job it’s clear that Warren has the inside track between the two based off of his proximity to the majors. Hampton is now the team’s best pitching prospect, but 11 starts in Double-A was never going to be enough to convince the Yankee brass to push him onto an Opening Day roster, and Aaron Boone confirmed as much when he recently talked about the competition.

Personally, I’d assume Warren to be the second or third man out of the four that the team’s considering behind the easiest option to hand the job to in Luke Weaver and the wild card in Luis Gil. I’d normally consider Gil ahead of Warren, especially after he managed to return to the mound in spring training after missing all of last year, but Gil was demoted early in camp and that might be an indication of the team’s hesitance to push the tempo on his return. His workload just isn’t going to be very high this year as he eases back into form, and about the biggest value you can get out of the bottom of your rotation is not taxing the bullpen excessively — something Gil may not be able to provide even if he’s dealing. So, then you have a debate over the veteran presence that the team saw something in versus the upcoming prospect forcing his way up the pipeline, and our own Andrés gave some valuable perspective on both sides of that decision yesterday.

jmack175 asks: I see everybody on this board saying the most ridiculous things about Jasson Domínguez — usually something like “… till JD gets back”. Dude had six games at the MLB level. 32 at-bats. Remember when Jesus Montero hit two dingers his first game in pinstripes? Shelley Duncan? So isn’t it a little ridiculous to count on a still-prospect coming back from TJ surgery not having played in what will be almost a year to give you anything? Or am I just weird and everyone else is normal?!?!

I think it’s fair to be skeptical about just what we’re going to get out of Domínguez in a quasi-first year in the majors considering how long he’ll have been on the shelf prior to returning and whether he’ll need a short or extensive rehab. There’s a lot of variables at play, but what we did see in that short stint with the team last year was a flash of the promise that has been tagged to Domínguez ever since he signed with the organization — something that your other examples had to earn over time.

More importantly, while the fans may be waiting impatiently for the day that Domínguez strides back into the lineup the Yankees took extensive precautions against needing him to step in immediately and producing like he did. Outside of the obvious addition in Juan Soto, the Yankees raised the floor of the outfield significantly by adding Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham as well. Verdugo isn’t just a waiver-wire fill-in like the team has been using in the past to complete their outfield depth — he’s a legitimate MLB starter, and while he may not produce at an All-Star level he should be more than capable of holding down the fort and not putting any pressure on Domínguez to rush back to be the hero. Grisham provides a safety net for the days when anyone in the outfield needs a break, and serves as a line of defense against the inevitable 10-day IL stints that bang up a member of the starting core. They’ve covered their bases on this one, and have bought themselves room to get Domínguez in just the right state to get back to the world-beating path he was on in September.

dniWtoidl asks: What is a realistic timeline for Spencer Jones?

MLB Pipeline has Jones at a 2025 ETA, and while that would be a fast pace for the 22-year-old, I buy into it. We’ve seen the hype up close this spring, as Jones crushed his fellow peers at the Spring Breakout game and otherwise impressed throughout camp. He was never going to make the team, but based on his development so far there’s a lot of promise that he can fly through the system quickly. Jones got 22 games of Low-A action in his debut season as a pro, started the next season in High-A, and earned a promotion to Double-A late in the year. Throughout his production never dipped, and his adjustments in camp this year show a lot of potential to propel his power. It’s just another comparison to make between him and the last massive slugging outfielder to go through the organization, Aaron Judge.

There’s a small chance that Jones pushes his way up at some point this year, but as we discussed there’s a lot of depth at the major-league level currently for the outfield, which benefits both Domínguez’s return and Jones’ development. More likely, the team will reassess in this offseason what the prospect of their homegrown talents both arriving on the scene would look like. There’s several factors at play there, including Juan Soto’s impending free agency at the forefront, but there’s a world where even if they manage to re-sign him that all of this talent can play together at the highest stage. They’ve held firm on denying any trade scenarios involving Jones for a reason — they believe he’s a high-caliber player in the near future, and so far there’s no reason to doubt that. You don’t pass on those players when they emerge, you find a way to make it work, and so hopefully the Yankees will manage to do so.