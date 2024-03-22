Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/22/24

New York Post | Greg Joyce: We’re less than a week out from real baseball, and from his own lips, the Yankees’ captain will be ready for game one in Houston. After a bit of stopping and starting, Aaron Judge himself said he’d be in the lineup for Opening Day, confident the core issues he’s been dealing with throughout spring have in fact been dealt with. Yankees fans will be forgiven for waiting until he’s actually in the batter’s box on Thursday, but this was a much more emphatic answer than we had at this time last week.

New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: The status of in vitro fertilization is suddenly up in legal air in the state of Alabama, and one Yankee is using his family’s IVF journey to speak up. Carlos Rodón’s daughter, Willow, is considered by he and his wife something of a miracle baby, as mother Ashley miscarried twice in earlier attempts to have children. Ashley was scheduled to begin IVF treatments just two weeks after discovering the couple had conceived, and now sits on the board of a group defending the medical process.

NJ.com | Max Goodman: Nestor Cortes made his final tune-up start Thursday against Atlanta, facing what was pretty close to the NL powerhouse’s Opening Day lineup. While he looked great the first trip through the order, that vaunted offense began to make some loud contact off him the second time. Although the top-line numbers don’t jump off the page, Cortes himself is satisfied with pitch mix and spot selection, and appears ready to go next Thursday.

Cup of Coffee | Craig Calterra: In this free post from his very excellent newsletter, Craig breaks down the state of the Shohei Ohtani Affair at press time. We simply don’t know enough yet to say what’s going on, but Craig does an excellent job collating the various stories and setting a rough timeline. It’s too early to say what kind of a scandal this is going to be, but if nothing else it is a major distraction for all of baseball ahead of the season opener. (For another rundown, check out Eric Stephen and our friends at True Blue LA.)