2024 MLB Season Preview: Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays are the envy of spending-averse owners around the league. Year in and year out, they churn out wins in bunches on the backs of unexpected performances from no-name reclamation projects and cost-controlled youngsters. However, with a rash of injuries to start the season and key members of past teams departing in the winter, is 2024 the year the Rays’ devil magic finally runs out?

Tampa Bay Rays

2023 record: 99-63 (2nd, AL East; lost in ALWCS)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 85-77 (2nd, AL East; 4th seed in AL)

Tampa Bay is notoriously not a team prone to making splashy signings in free agency. Instead, they were on the giving end of one of the bigger trades of the offseason, sending Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot to the Dodgers for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca. Pepiot likely slots in as the fourth or fifth starter while the team awaits the return of their injured starters — Depth Charts pegging the third-year pitcher for a 4.22 ERA, 4.46 FIP, and 1.1 fWAR in 23 starts and 131 innings — however, DeLuca will start the season on the injured list after breaking his hand in Grapefruit League action.

We’ve mentioned the injuries to the Rays’ starting pitchers and it’s fair to say their rotation has been decimated by injury. Beyond the departed Glasnow, the Rays will be without Shane McClanahan, Jeffrey Springs, Drew Rasmussen, Shane Baz, and Taj Bradley to start the campaign, the former four all recovering from Tommy John surgery while Bradley was recently diagnosed with a pectoral strain. That quintet accounted for 53 starts, 280.1 innings, and 4.7 fWAR in 2023. All are expected back at some point this season, but in the interceding time, the Rays will need big contributions from the next men up.

That starts with Opening Day starter Zach Eflin. The Rays made him their team-record free agent signing at three years and $40 million prior to the start of 2023 and the former Phillie rewarded them with a performance no one saw coming, posting the fourth-best FIP (3.01) among qualified starters across a career-high 177.2 innings to finish as the ninth-most valuable pitcher in baseball (4.8 fWAR). Interestingly, ZiPS thinks he will take a huge step back from a workload perspective, expecting he’ll throw 31 fewer innings in 2024 — albeit with a comparable ERA and FIP — to be worth about a win-and-a-half less. What’s more, even his 80th percentile projection sees him falling short of his 2023 fWAR total by almost a full win.

Behind Eflin, the Rays will need the pair of midseason additions to the 2023 rotation to step up in a big way. Aaron Civale was acquired from the Guardians at the deadline and was rather dreadful, posting a 5.36 ERA and 1.0 fWAR in 10 starts — albeit with a much better FIP (3.63) on account of his strikeout rate almost doubling after the move. ZiPS expects an improvement from the now-settled starter, forecasting 23 starts, with a 3.94 ERA, 3.99 FIP, and 1.8 fWAR across 118.2 innings. Waiver claim Zack Littell shone after joining the rotation from the bullpen, logging a 3.41 ERA and 3.89 FIP across 14 starts totaling 71.1 innings. ZiPS expects a return to the bullpen for Littell while all the rest of the projection systems see him sticking in the rotation for most of the year — the injured starters could see their recovery timetables pushed back — with Depth Charts tabbing the 28-year-old righty for 24 starts and 153 innings, with a 4.27 ERA, 4.46 FIP, and 1.2 fWAR.

The Rays bullpen has been and will continue to be a pillar of the team, with Depth Charts forecasting the unit for the best ERA (3.91) and fifth-best fWAR (3.5) of any relief corps in 2024. The group is led by flame-throwing closer Pete Fairbanks, who placed among the 25 most valuable relievers in 2023 with 1.3 fWAR after finishing with the sixth-highest strikeout rate (37 percent) of any reliever with at least 40 innings pitched. He should pretty much replicate his 2023 according to ZiPS, who has him making 53 appearances totaling 48 innings, with a 3.00 ERA, 2.78 FIP, and 1.0 fWAR. Entering the game before Fairbanks, the Rays have able names like Colin Poche, Jason Adam, and Kevin Kelly, alongside late-season addition Chris Devenski and winter pickup Phil Maton.

On offense, the fortunes of the team will be tied to the performances of the three cornerstones in Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz, and Isaac Paredes. Arozarena has been one of the steadiest outfielders in the league since his breakout in 2020, appearing in the eighth-most games (445) with the 14th-best wRC+ (126) and 16th-best fWAR (9.8) among qualified outfielders over the last three seasons. He should keep this run of consistency going according to ZiPS, who projects him to bat .264/.355/.451 with 22 home runs, a 128 wRC+, and 3.3 fWAR in 149 games.

If you had told me at the start of last season that Díaz and Paredes would finish 5th and 12th in wRC+ and 22nd and 34th in fWAR, respectively, among qualified hitters, I would have laughed. Yet here we are, the corner infield sluggers combining for nine fWAR between them in 2023. However, ZiPS believes they were playing at or above their ceilings, pegging each for significant regression in 2024. That being said, they still figure to produce at a well above average clip, Díaz forecast to slash .287/.376/.437 with 15 home runs, a 133 wRC+, and 2.9 fWAR in 131 games while Paredes is projected to hit .241/.336/.459 with 26 home runs, a 124 wRC+, and 3.6 fWAR in 150 games.

The starting rotation isn’t the only unit impacted by injury, with position players Jonathan Aranda, Josh Lowe, and Taylor Walls also expected to miss the start of the season. This places the onus on guys like Brandon Lowe and Harold Ramírez to replicate their strong 2023 performances. ZiPS is far more confident that Lowe can — 24 home runs, 121 wRC+, 2.9 fWAR — than 2023 breakout Ramírez — nine home runs, 103 wRC+, 0.7 fWAR.

To make up the deficit, the Rays figure to lean heavily on two of their top prospects. Junior Caminero is the fourth overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline and projects as a true five-tool player. Free-agent signing Amed Rosario should fill the vacancy at shortstop created by Wander Franco’s suspension and ongoing criminal investigation, but in the long-term, it will likely be Caminero — though ZiPS is skeptical he will become an immediate star with a median projection of a 98 OPS+ and 0.8 fWAR and an 80th-percentile projection of a 120 OPS+ and 2.3 fWAR. Curtis Mead is the organization’s third-ranked prospect and MLB Pipeline’s 55th-ranked prospect overall. He held his own in his debut season posting a 95 wRC+ in 24 games and ZiPS sees further improvement in his first full season — nine home runs, a 100 wRC+, and 1.5 fWAR in 95 games.

