Fans surveyed for the 2024 MLB division winners

As has become a yearly occurrence, SB Nation came out with its MLB-wide survey assessing who the public thinks will take home each division. This type of exercise is always an interesting temperature check for the expectations around each club ahead of 2024.

For the Yankees in particular, the timeline of this survey is of particular note given the recently confirmed absence of Gerrit Cole. To contextualize, it was taken over the past week with fans in full knowledge of the ace’s upcoming IL stint.

Win 100 games, carry over the same core, and add the best available arm on the market, not to mention an exciting crop of youngsters on the rise. All this leads to the pick for the Orioles to take home the AL East. Jackson Holliday seems to be hitting his way into an Opening Day starting gig and if he follows in the footsteps of Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, the O’s will get another core young piece.

The Yankees certainly took a hit with the news that Cole will miss significant time, potentially widening the gap to the AL East favorites. However, Baltimore also will handle a big absence at the start of the season, as Kyle Bradish is currently shut down. John Means is due to begin the year on the IL as well.

The Rays and Blue Jays encounter very similar odds and although both have an uphill battle to fight for the division crown, they’re plenty talented to cause issues for anyone at any time. The Red Sox are significantly better than your average fifth-place team (at least per the votes).

Someone had to win the AL Central last season, and it ended up with the 87-win Twins, who even managed to win a postseason series at the expense of the Blue Jays.

The public backs a repeat in Minneapolis, as Rocco Baldelli’s men carry plenty of intrigue on both sides of the ball. Pablo López was all the Twins hoped he’d be and then some, and headlines an exciting rotation next to Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan.

A wild card for the Twins season is the health of an exciting player whose career has been plagued by injuries, and no, I’m not talking about Byron Buxton. Royce Lewis broke out as the Twins’ third baseman last year and should be a staple in the middle of the order if healthy.

I know the AL Central is weak, but the “6%” figure listed next to the White Sox might be the most inexplicable thing in this entire article.

Despite the Rangers winning it all last season, there appears to be a healthy amount of skepticism around the world champs in 2024.

When healthy, it could be argued that the Astros don’t have the best rotation (Mariners) nor the best lineup (Mariners). However, they still look like the most complete team in the division, with roughly half the public believing they’ll win the West once again.

The Rangers lost Jordan Montgomery to free agency and although Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are expected back at some point in the second half, it might end up too little too late. With Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning, and Cody Bradford/Michael Lorenzen, this is one of the worst rotations we’ve seen from a reigning champ — at least from one that didn’t immediately choose to tank.

It’s only fitting that the Atlanta Braves would tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers with the largest vote totals to win their respective division.

Philadelphia has given Atlanta plenty of issues in the postseason, but despite bringing back Aaron Nola, extending Zack Wheeler, and counting on a full year from Bryce Harper, the gap between these two teams over 162 remains rather large.

Chris Sale is healthy and pitching well in spring. The veteran southpaw adds depth in quality to an Atlanta rotation with Spencer Strider and Max Fried at the top.

No one knows what will happen in the NL Central. With 31 percent of the votes, the Chicago Cubs have the lowest percentage among the top vote-getters in each division.

With Cody Bellinger’s return and the addition of Shōta Imanaga, the Cubs seem to have done the best job of maintaining their core and adding intriguing pieces.

The Brewers still have some talent, but with Brandon Woodruff out for the year, Devin Williams missing multiple months and Corbin Burnes shipped off to Baltimore, the pitching factory of the Midwest has taken a significant hit.

NL West winners in all but one of the last 11 seasons, the Dodgers acquired massive talent to an already loaded roster with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and others joining the fold. There haven’t been many other times in MLB history that a team has has entered the season as such a slam-dunk division favorite.

The proximity between Diamondbacks, Padres, and Giants, could indicate that although a run for the top spot in the NL West is unlikely, they could all reasonably challenge for a Wild Card spot. As for the Rockies, at least one percent believes in them.