Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Jorbit Vivas

There may be a job opening for the Yankees’ second base position next offseason. If the Yankees opt to replace Gleyber Torres with a cost-controlled alternative, Oswald Peraza would be considered the frontrunner for the in-house replacement at the moment — provided he gets closer to meeting expectations as a prospect in 2024.

Another intriguing internal candidate to monitor is Jorbit Vivas (JOR-beet BEE-bas). The lefty second baseman was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Dodgers, capitalizing on Los Angeles’ need to clear space on their 40-man roster. The 2-for-1 trade also secured reliever Victor González in exchange for Trey Sweeney. On Monday, Vivas was officially demoted to Triple-A, marking the beginning of his last option year. Despite this, the just-turned 23-year-old has shown his potential at the plate of having a big-league impact on the club.

Vivas’ best skill is his bat-to-ball talent, using his fluid and compact swing to drive anything in the strike zone. Last season in Double-A Tulsa, he was a tough out, slashing .280/.391/.436 in 109 games. He maintained a strikeout rate of 10.6 percent during that span. Even though he displays an aggressive swing, he maintained 88-to-89 percent in-zone contact rate the past two seasons. His ability to control the zone is going to be his ticket to a productive major league career.

According to his FanGraphs scouting report, Vivas has buffed up, coming long way from hitting two home runs in his three seasons as a teenager playing Rookie ball. Even though he can now flash power, he has a natural ceiling as he is listed at 5-10, and 171 pounds, and his average exit-velocity last season was an extremely low 82.4 percent. For context, the lowest in the major leagues last year was Esteury Ruiz’s 82.7.

MLB Pipeline gives Vivas a 60 grade (above-average) hit grade, noting,

His size and fast hands produce a short, quick swing that makes contact with all types of pitching in any part of the strike zone.

Watch how Vivas carries this high and away pitch for a double to dead center last spring with the Dodgers:

Here, he finds this inside curve and blasts it:

Jorbit Vivas went back-to-back with Jonny DeLuca to extend his hit streak to 16 games, which includes all 15 he's played in 2023. #jorbitvivas is hitting .386 OPS 1.172. It's not supposed to be this easy at the AA level. #dodgers pic.twitter.com/x03dCuVvyc — Dodgers Daily (@dodger_daily) April 23, 2023

Jack Curry pointed out to Vivas that his swing is eerily similar to former Yankee and fellow Venezuelan Rougned Odor. It’s uncanny.

Showed this video to Vivas. His eyes widened and he said, “The same.” https://t.co/RFYVFpG26B — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) March 10, 2024

Both employ their front foot for a slight momentum kick, executing violent yet short and fluid swings with a prolonged extension.

As a little bonus to Vivas’ on-base percentage, he has an Anthony Rizzo-esque knack for taking one for the team. He had four hit-by-pitches this spring training, and racked up 27 plunkings in the minors in 2023.

Vivas started off last season in Double-A blazing hot, accumulating a 16-game hit streak, with 4 homers, 10 doubles, and a triple to start in April. During that span, he seemed to sacrifice a slightly higher strikeout rate of 17.7 percent in April in exchange for increased power.

However, after the hot month, Vivas’ Double-A season concluded with a 10-percent strikeout rate, but without the same level of power. He may be sacrificing some home runs for his high-contact rate. However, there is definitely a place for having a hitter in the lineup who is difficult to punch out.

Vivas took his lumps in his month in Triple-A, with a slash line of .225/.339/.294. This stint may have signaled to the Yankees that he requires further development before making his major league debut.

Vivas showed some power this spring training, hitting two homers in his 31 plate appearances. He had a nice moment in the Yankees’ Spring Breakout (see Smith’s writeup for more), where he drove in two runs on a two-strike count:

Vivas pulled the ball at a 69.2-percent rate in this brief spring training period, which is much different from his 44 percent in Double-A last season. It will be interesting to see if it is a deliberate adjustment to pull the ball more as a lefty that hopes to be hitting at Yankee Stadium in the future. Another note from his Grapefruit League experience is that struck out 10 times, 32.3 percent of his plate appearances. In his month in Triple-A last season his strikeout rate went up slightly to a still-strong 15 percent. Naturally, his strikeout numbers will increase, but his adjustment to keep up to higher-velocity pitching will be interesting to watch.

Vivas has primarily manned the keystone over the past two seasons, after the Dodgers started him out splitting time between third base and second. During spring training, the Yankees at shortstop and third base. Various online scouting reports note that he lacks the arm strength for the left side of the infield and possesses average range, likely relegating him to second base in the majors. This lack of versatility may have hindered his chances of making the opening day roster. As a second baseman, he is rated as average (50) for his fielding abilities and slightly below average (45) for his arm strength.

If nothing else, his name will provide easy material for John Sterling’s home run calls: “That ball was sent out to Jorbit, Vivas Las Jorbit; Hasta La Vivas.” It remains to be seen how quickly Sterling incorporates this into his repertoire. With Vivas being out of player options after 2024, the Yankees must ensure he is ready for the big leagues. He could contribute this year, but they’ll really need him prepared for 2025.