Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/22/24

I often spend these particular days of spring training baseball with my attention divided by Yankees exhibitions and March Madness. Now, at this point in March, the general baseball concern is simply “don’t get injured,” so it’s easier to focus on basketball as long as no one is curled up in a ball on the field. The Yankees succeeded in this goal yesterday! Huzzah. May it continue.

Today on the site, Madison will muse on Alex Verdugo crossing enemy lines to join the Yanekes, and David will preview the upcoming season for new prospect addition Jorbit Vivas. Peter will check in to see what those perennially-annoying Rays have in store for 2024, Estevão will run through the latest SB Nation Reacts poll results (MLB-wide fans were asked to predict the six division winners), and after the Yankees/Mets game, Madison will return to answer your latest mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES

Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who is your pick to win March Madness? (Please tell me they’re still alive.)

2. This might be yesterday’s news at this point, but should the Yankees have signed Michael Lorenzen for that low cost?