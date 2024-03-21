Yankees 2, Braves 5: Battery ready for Opening Day

Nestor Cortes never really envisioned a scenario where he would be starting Opening Day for the Yankees. But in a week, he’ll be getting the ball to kick off the 2024 campaign in Houston with Gerrit Cole on the shelf. Before that could happen though, he needed one more spring tune-up start on Thursday afternoon, and the NL East dynamo Braves sent out an intimidating lineup to face him at their North Port complex. Atlanta won, 5-2.

Cortes threw 62 pitches in his most recent spring start on March 9th and started on Thursday after four simulated innings last Friday. So the Yankees weren’t going to go full-bore with him just yet, and indeed they took him out after he hit the 75-pitch threshold in the fifth. The final line on Nestor looks worse than how he actually pitched: four innings of three-run ball with six hits, and two walks allowed.

Again, this was a brutal Atlanta lineup for Cortes to face, and though Statcast was unavailable for this matinee, here’s the rundown below on his six hits allowed.

In short, I’m not particularly worried about Cortes after today. He struck out a few excellent Braves hitters in the process and was sharp until the very end. Spring training is partially about building up that stamina, and come next week, I’ll be confident in Cortes putting forth a good showing against the Astros.

It’s not official, but Jose Trevino will probably get the start behind the plate on Opening Day. He’s the veteran incumbent and has generally been the go-to for Nestor starts since becoming the Yankees’ primary catcher in May 2022.

If the Yankees decide to go with Austin Wells, however, they’ll still feel good about it. The rookie had a perfect afternoon at the dish, going 2-for-2 with a double down the right-field line, an RBI single, and a walk. Even if Wells isn’t catching Cortes on March 28th, he is going to be trusted with quite a bit of playing time in 2024. It should be fun to watch.

There wasn’t much going on with the scant other familiar Yankees faces. Alex Verdugo singled and stole a base in three trips to the plate, Anthony Volpe went hitless, Oswaldo Cabrera notched a single, and Jonathan Loáisiga threw a scoreless sixth prior to departing in the seventh after a leadoff hit from Skye Bolt (who scored when Yerry De Los Santos allowed a double to Bryson Horne).

Next up is another matchup against an NL East team. It’s a Subway Series battle down in Tampa, as the Yankees host the Mets on Friday afternoon. Starting rotation contender Luis Gil will have the first pitch at 1:05pm ET, and another man in the mix, Will Warren, is scheduled to throw in relief. Today was a road game and only available via MLB.tv and the YES App, but the Yanks will be back on YES tomorrow! Tune in with us.

