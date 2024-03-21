Today on Pinstripe Alley - 3/21/24

Nestor Cortes will be your Opening Day starter in a little over a week in Houston, and he’s scheduled for possibly his last spring training start today against Atlanta and a pretty good starter in his own right in Charlie Morton. Whatever the final box score says, the main things anyone is looking for from Cortes is that he gets a good amount of pitches in, gets a decent way into the actual game, and exits fully healthy. Godspeed, Nestor.

Today on the site, we’ve got a two-parter lined up to start your day from Andrés on the pros and cons of each likely candidate for the fifth starter gig. Afterwards, we’re in preview mode with Peter looking at top pitching prospect Chase Hampton and Nick Power looking at the St. Louis Cardinals. After the game, be sure to stick around for Nick Ahles’ scouting report on some sleeper prospects to pay attention to deep in the Yankees’ system.

Today’s Matchups:

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Streaming: YES App

Venue: CoolToday Park, North Port, FL

Questions/Prompts:

1. How early in the season do you care about the standings?

2. Who’s your dark horse candidate for best reliever on the Yankees this year?