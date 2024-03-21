New York Yankees @ Atlanta Braves: Nestor Cortes vs. Charlie Morton

The Yankees are in the process of wrapping up their spring slate, so I acknowledge that at this point, there probably won’t be much attention paid to this Grapefruit League matinee.

Nonetheless, this should be an entertaining game, at least as far as spring training goes. Depending on who you ask, the best team in baseball right now is either the Braves or the Dodgers, so anyone going toe-to-toe with them is sure to get a fierce test. The Yankees get that this afternoon on the road at the Braves’ complex, where plenty of their regulars are expected to start. Atlanta’s not messing around; this is absolutely a lineup that they could use on Opening Day, or at least a bunch in April:

RF Ronald Acuña Jr. — 2023 NL MVP, new 40/40 Club member

2B Ozzie Albies — three-time All-Star

3B Austin Riley — three consecutive top-10 NL MVP finishes

1B Matt Olson — coming off a Braves-record 54 homers

DH Marcell Ozuna — 40 dingers of his own last year

CF Michael Harris II — 2022 NL Rookie of the Year

C Sean Murphy — 2023 All-Star

SS Orlando Arcia — 2023 All-Star

LF Jarred Kelenic — finally a breather, but also once MLB’s No. 4 prospect

Nestor Cortes will be up for the challenge. This will be his final start of camp ahead of his Opening Day matchup against the Astros, filling in for Gerrit Cole. All we can ask is that he stays healthy at this point. Looking sharp would be the cherry on top. He’ll face a real opponent on the other side too in veteran Charlie Morton, who was first drafted by the Braves a year before Jasson Domínguez was born. Yowza.

The rehabbing Domínguez will, of course, not face Morton, but the Yankees will send out a starting nine that likely features at least two members of the Opening Day lineup and perhaps three or four. Alex Verdugo leads off in left and Anthony Volpe follows him in the two-hole. Austin Wells will catch Cortes and bat third, and after non-roster invitee Oscar Gonzalez cleans up, utility man Oswaldo Cabrera hits fifth and mans right field. Cabrera could very well fill in for DJ LeMahieu at third; we’ll see how the latter’s foot is feeling next week.

Go Yankees, go baseball.

How to watch

Location: CoolToday Park - North Port, FL

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Radio broadcast: None

Online stream: MLB.tv/YES App

