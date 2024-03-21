The Yankees’ fifth starter competition: Luis Gil and Luke Weaver

The Yankees have determined that Nestor Cortes will be their Opening Day pitcher next week. They haven’t, however, named the fifth member of their rotation to open the 2024 campaign. Gerrit Cole will miss some time recovering from an elbow injury, and in the meantime, the Yanks will need someone to join Cortés, Carlos Rodón, Marcus Stroman, and Clarke Schmidt. Who will be the chosen one?

In a recent podcast appearance, manager Aaron Boone revealed the competition is down to four names, basically: Luis Gil, Luke Weaver, Clayton Beeter, and Will Warren. Cody Poteet could, in theory, be considered another candidate but the skipper has only mentioned him occasionally (not to mention he wasn’t even named in the podcast segment) and the other four each have compelling cases already.

In this exercise, we will analyze the ones with MLB experience, Gil and Weaver, at depth, making a case for and against each one of them.

The case for Luis Gil

In terms of arm talent, Luis Gil might actually be one of the best in the organization. Sure, injuries and his own control issues have held him back to this point (and those are no small things, obviously), but when it comes to velocity, fastball utility, movement profile, and breaking ball quality, it’s hard to deny Gil’s sheer upside.

He has always been able to miss bats with his upper-90s fastball and his slider (a pitch that he is not afraid to use even against left-handers). However, he has also made strides with his changeup, and that could be huge for his development. Always a two-pitch hurler, having a decent changeup could help spark a breakout in 2024 — that and improved control/command. Regarding his ability to throw strikes, he had a chat with NJ Advance Media’s Randy Miller and said he has been pleased with it during spring training play.

“I’m really happy with the location of my pitches,” Gil said through the Yankees’ interpreter. “I’m commanding the pitches that I want to execute at a certain time.”

In 11.2 innings in spring training play, Gil has a 2.31 ERA and four walks, compared to 18 strikeouts. He will never be Greg Maddux, but he doesn’t have to be to be a successful MLB starter.

The case against Luis Gil

Gil can’t give the Yankees five or six innings every five days for six months in 2024. The tall right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022 and hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since May of that year.

If we are generous, Gil could give the Yankees around 100 frames as a starter this year, and would require using the bullpen relatively early every time he takes the ball. He just hasn’t pitched starter innings in a while: the last time he surpassed 100 between all levels was in 2021, the year before he got injured. Ideally, the organization gives him some time in the minors to build arm strength in a low leverage environment.

Additionally, his prior command issues are hard to forget. During his minor league days and even in his short but successful 2021 stint with the Bombers, he used to live in the 14-15 percent range when it comes to his walk rate. He appears to have matured and advanced in that area, but he needs to do it over a large sample for the world to trust him.

The case for Luke Weaver

Using Weaver as the fifth starter would allow the Yankees to keep Clayton Beeter and Will Warren in Triple-A, getting a bit more seasoning there and potentially gaining a year of team control on both.

Weaver, who dominated for 3.1 scoreless innings on Wednesday, might not have the upside he once had when he was a prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system in the mid-2010s, but he does have some nice fastball velocity (94 mph on average last year) and a bat-missing changeup (32.3 percent whiff rate in 2023). He is not just a minor league flier by the Yankees, who signed him to a one-year, $2 million contract with incentives that could take his earnings up to $6 million. The pact also includes a $2.5 million option for 2025.

His career 4.31 FIP tells the story of a league-average pitcher who could be a passable fifth starter for the Yankees if given the chance. He logged 13.1 innings last year with the Yanks and posted a solid 3.38 ERA, with three walks and 16 punchouts.

The case against Luke Weaver

Weaver is just unreliable. He has a career 5.14 ERA and had a 6.40 mark in 123.2 innings in the majors last year, between three teams. That’s a lot of innings of terrible performance, even if he fared well in his (very) limited time with New York.

One of his biggest drawbacks is that he is extremely homer-prone. He conceded 2.11 long balls for every nine innings in 2023, and homers are, well, not good for pitchers. Among the options still in play for the Yankees’ fifth starter gig, he offers the least upside. And upside, in MLB, matters.