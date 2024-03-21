Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/21/24

New York Post | Jon Heyman: Blake Snell is a member of the San Francisco Giants after signing his new deal. Now, the Yankees, who stopped talking to Snell after he rejected their initial offer, are still looking around for a pitcher who could come in and fill a starting spot while Gerrit Cole heals. Of course, there are some in-house options, but one pitcher who is still on the market is Jordan Montgomery. Per Jon Heyman, the Yankees have re-engaged with the left-hander. There is still a gap, but the two parties are talking again. So, who knows what we could see come of this situation.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Aaron Judge returned to the Yankees' lineup for their 12-0 spring romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he quickly dismissed the idea that he might still be suffering from injury, shooting a base hit to the gap in the right-center field his first time up. But with his return from injury (and other injuries that the Yankees have had to deal with over the last calendar year), it continues to show just how much he means to the lineup. The performance of everyone around him takes a step up.

The Athletic | Chris Kirschner: The Yankees acquired Alex Verdugo via trade, and even though he will have a spot on the Opening Day roster, he has been doing his best to start on the right foot with his teammates. Not only does that include solid performance on the field, but it even includes paying for his younger teammates’ haircuts, specifically the minor league players, because they don’t get paid nearly as much as the major league guys do.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: One of the injuries the Yankees have had to deal with over the course of spring training is DJ LeMahieu’s foot. There is now a “race” to make the Opening Day lineup for LeMahieu, and even though there is that internal pressure to make things work, he is hopeful about his injury.

ESPN | Tisha Thompson: The biggest development in baseball yesterday wasn’t Yankees-related at all. Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers due to an allegation of “massive theft” by Ohtani’s lawyers. This is a must-read, and since it only broke last night, this story is bound to have even more layers.