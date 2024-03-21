Yankees 2024 Season Preview: Chase Hampton

When the Yankees pulled off their December blockbuster for Juan Soto, it required the gutting of their upper-minor starting pitching depth. In one fell swoop, they parted ways with three of their top-ten prospects in Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, and Randy Vásquez in addition to potential No. 2 starter Michael King. Because of this (highly necessary) trade, Chase Hampton finds himself as the new top pitching prospect in the Yankees organization, and could be called upon to help the big league club as soon as this season.

2023 Stats (High-A and Double-A): 20 GS, 106.2 IP, 3.63 ERA, 1.144 WHIP, 12.2 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 1.10 HR/9

2024 ZiPS Projections: 20 GS, 104 IP, 4.59 ERA, 4.58 FIP, 1.32 WHIP, 21.9-percent K%, 8.4-percent BB%, 1.47 HR/9, 1.1 fWAR

The Yankees selected Hampton out of Texas Tech in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft and he immediately impressed in his first season of pro ball, working his way to the second-ranked pitching prospect in the organization as well as appearing on Top-100 overall prospect lists published by Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, and Baseball Prospectus. Command is likely the biggest question mark for the 22-year-old, which is why it was encouraging to see the walk rate remain stable when making the jump from High-A to Double-A in mid-June. Although the ERA rose from 2.68 to 4.37 moving up levels, a FIP and xFIP in the 3.80 range suggests that his pitching ability surpassed the defense-hampered results on the field.

Between the pair of top pitching prospects in Hampton and Thorpe, it’s easy to see why the Yankees held onto the former when trading with the Padres. Despite Thorpe ranking higher on several publications’ top Yankees prospects lists and winning MLB Pipeline Pitching Prospect of the Year after leading all MiLB with 182 strikeouts in 2023, Hampton might just have the higher ceiling in the rotation, and this is down to the pitches in their arsenal.

Hampton’s fastball operates a tick or two faster than Thorpe’s in terms of both average and top end velocity but the real difference is in the shape. While Thorpe throws a dead zone fastball that scouts worry he’ll eventually need to trade out for a sinker, Hampton throws a high-spin four-seamer with a much flatter entry into the zone. It’s the kind that can generate whiffs in bunches as the pitch seemingly rises on its way to the plate — think of the carry Gerrit Cole gets on his fastball.

Thorpe likely possesses the best offspeed offering of the two in his excellent changeup, but Hampton has honed a pair of breaking balls which should give him the depth of arsenal required to go multiple turns through a lineup as a starter. He entered the organization with an above-average slider in the low-80s, and it appears he has tinkered with the shape to add more vertical movement since joining, in a similar fashion to the way Luis Severino reshaped his slider to give it more curveball characteristics in 2022. This process occurred at the same time that he learned a cutter — much like many other pitchers in the organization — and the early returns are promising, with the pitch operating more like a hard, sharp slider than a cut fastball to become a legitimate strikeout weapon.

It is for these reasons that MLB Pipeline projects Hampton as a mid-rotation starter versus Thorpe’s projection for the backend of the rotation. With only 59.2 innings above High-A under his belt, the Yankees would likely prefer to get Hampton some more seasoning in the high-minors. However, with Gerrit Cole set to miss the first 10-12 weeks with an elbow injury, Hampton might be bumped one step closer to his major league debut. For what it’s worth, Aaron Boone maintains that he’s considering Luis Gil, Clayton Beeter, Will Warren and Luke Weaver for the vacant fifth spot in the big league rotation (something Andres analyzed in detail today). It still would not be surprising should Hampton leapfrog those ostensibly ahead of him in the pecking order given his increased upside relative to everyone except possibly Gil in that grouping.