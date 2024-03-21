2024 MLB Season Preview: St. Louis Cardinals

The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals had cause for optimism. They were coming off a NL Central division title and their fourth-straight postseason appearance, maintaining their reputation as one of the league’s best-run franchises. They signed three-time All Star backstop Willson Contreras away from their arch rivals, the Cubs, in free agency to replace franchise icon Yadier Molina. There was every indication that the good times would continue to roll in St. Louis.

St. Louis Cardinals

2023 record: 71-91 (5th, NL Central)

2024 FanGraphs projection: 83-79 (1st, NL Central)

The wheels fell off pretty quickly. Skipper Oliver Marmol got into a public spat with two-time Gold Glove-winner Tyler O’Neill over his effort level and then, just 34 games into Conteras’ five-year contract, the Cardinals publicly announced he would no longer play behind the plate (a decision they would reverse a couple of weeks later).

Weighed down by an unsightly farewell season from Adam Wainwright (who posted a 7.40 ERA in 21 starts) and inconsistent bullpen performance, the Cardinals allowed the third-most runs in the league and finished dead last in a wide-open NL Central.

Offseason recap

In an atypically transparent move, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak began the offseason by declaring, “our checklist is starter, starter, and then let’s see what we look like.” He was true to his word, adding starters Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, and Victor Santos alongside relievers Andrew Kittredge, Keynan Middleton, and Nick Robertson. Mozeliak also brought in some inexpensive veteran help in the form of 38-year-old DH Matt Carpenter and 37-year-old shortstop Brandon Crawford.

Remarkably, the Cardinals had no outright free agents, though they did non-tender several major leaguers, including former top-100 prospect Dakota Hudson. They also traded O’Neill to the Red Sox, allowing Gold Glove-winning middle infielder Tommy Edman to move to center field full-time.

X-factors

If St. Louis’ primary offseason priority was starting pitching, their success will be judged against the performance of Sonny Gray. While Mozeliak brought in a good deal of pitching depth, Gray is the newcomer who carries with him the highest expectations. Coming off a 2023 in which he finished second in AL Cy Young voting, the 34-year-old right-hander will be the unquestioned ace of a veteran staff that is expected to include Gibson and Lynn alongside incumbents Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz. Matz is the baby of the group at 32 and durability will be a question throughout the season. If Gray stumbles, the Cardinals’ staff will likely get exposed.

On the other side of the ball, Jordan Walker remains an enigma entering his sophomore campaign. Baseball Prospectus’ No. 2 prospect before the start of last season, the 21-year-old made the Opening Day roster and showed his bat could play at the major-league level, slashing .276/.342/.445 with a 116 wRC+ in 465 plate appearances.

Unfortunately, his defense didn’t follow. Drafted as a third baseman but blocked at the position by 10-time Gold Glove-winner Nolan Arenado, Walker recorded -16 DRS as a corner outfielder last season. If he’s able to stabilize his defense and continue to develop on offense, he could emerge as a superstar. If Walker’s glove doesn’t improve and he has to move to DH, it would compromise St. Louis’ offensive plans by taking at bats away from Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman, who seem likely to split time between second base and DH.

Best-case scenario

With the defending NL Central-winning Brewers trading ace Corbin Burnes to Baltimore and losing No. 2 starter Brandon Woodruff to injury, the division is expected to be wide open once again. Enter the Cardinals, who ride another elite season from Gray and resurgent years from some of their other veteran starters to field a competent rotation. Ryan Helsley stays healthy out of the bullpen all year and his triple-digit fastball remains effective, bringing a winning formula late in games that was lacking in 2023.

Ryan Helsley, 102mph Fastball.



Baseball Savant has this at 3004 RPMs. pic.twitter.com/QtCT1atypG — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 1, 2022

On offense, future Hall of Famers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado show their days of MVP-level performance are not yet behind them and are complemented by young players like Walker, Gorman, and Donovan, who cement themselves as reliable offensive performers. The question marks around Contreras’ defense seem like a bad dream as he reaffirms himself as one of the best two-way catchers in baseball en route to his fourth All-Star team.

The Cardinals take the Central and enter the postseason with a true ace, a shutdown closer, and one of the deepest lineups in baseball, ready to contend seriously for a title.

Worst-case scenario

2023 redux. It’s not difficult to imagine the nightmare scenario since we saw it unfold just last year. Gray takes a step back from his transcendent 2023 and the rest of St. Louis’ rotation shows their age. None of the aging trio of Gibson, Lynn, and Mikolas was close to league-average last season (Mikolas had the highest ERA+ at 91) and Matz has only thrown 153 innings over the past two seasons combined. It’s unrealistic to project any of them to return to form in a major way at this stage of their careers.

Despite elite defenders like Arenado and Edman, St. Louis’ pitchers are hurt by a deteriorating Contreras behind the plate, who replicates his -8 DRS performance from 2023 before being moved to DH. That leaves Walker left to fend for himself in the outfield and, despite one of the most talented offensive groups in baseball, Marmol is never able to find a lineup that maximizes that talent or a defensive alignment that keeps the team competitive. The Cardinals are near the bottom of the league in runs allowed once again and can’t hit enough to stay above .500 as they get passed by the new-look Cubs, the always-pesky Brewers, and the upstart Reds in the Central yet again.

