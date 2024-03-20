Yankees 12, Pirates 0: Judge returns, Stanton amazes

Spread the news: Aaron Judge is back, and, just maybe, so is Giancarlo Stanton. It’s been a bumpy last week and a half in Yankee camp, with injury concerns arising regarding the Yankees’ most important players. While we won’t see Gerrit Cole for a while, thankfully, Judge’s oblique problems seem minor, and he and his slugging running mate showed out in a 12-0 win over the Pirates.

The much-ballyhooed 2-3 combo of Juan Soto and Judge hasn’t gotten too much run this spring, but in the first today, we got a good look at how the Yankees hope it will work this year. Facing lefty Marco Gonzales, Soto spit on a few close pitches just out of the zone, working a walk after falling behind 0-2. Judge stepped in for his first appearance in 10 days, and in a 2-2 count, he stayed on a low changeup and lined it the opposite field for an RBI double:

There we go, Captain pic.twitter.com/tP455UfvCk — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 20, 2024

All systems go. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a mammoth two-run shot to dead center, punishing Gonzales for an awfully located fastball:

Big G. Big Blast. pic.twitter.com/ylZz9BS1kx — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 20, 2024

Not to be outdone, Anthony Volpe smashed an opposite-field solo job of his own two batters later:

AV joins the party pic.twitter.com/LFNtAKOOJW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 20, 2024

Gonzales doesn’t throw hard, but it’s still impressive how Volpe managed to keep his hands in and power this one out to right. Volpe has spoken about how he’s trying to level out his swing this year, and he did so even in clearing the fence here. The Yankees would be thrilled if Volpe can improve his contact and strikeout rates with a new swing while still tapping into his 20-homer power.

The parade continued in the next inning. Gleyber Torres lined a one-out single, Soto put two in scoring position with a double down the right-field line, and Judge worked an eight-pitch walk to load the bases for Stanton. The DH just missed a double down the line a couple times, crushing two foul balls down the left-field lining and looking generally like he had a good read on Gonzales. After working the count full, Stanton unloaded on poor Gonzales once more:

I wrote in the game thread earlier today that Gonzales was the kind of pitcher you’d hope this new-look Yankee lineup would crush. They did just that, and though the Yankees won’t get a soft-tosser like Gonzales every day during the regular season, it was heartening to see what this lineup is capable of on a night when everything is clicking.

Enjoying the run support was Luke Weaver, making his case for the fifth starter job. Weaver was scratched from his last start with a stiff neck but showed no ill effects tonight, cruising through 3.1 shutout frames. He sat 93-94 mph on his fastball and looked sharp overall, locating his heater and changeup well. Weaver is probably the Yankees’ least exciting option for the last spot in their rotation, behind Luis Gil and Wil Warren, but he did a quality job tonight and seems to be in a good position to contribute in some fashion at the big league level.

This being spring training, Gonzales reentered the game after exiting in the second. That meant Stanton was granted a third plate appearance against Gonzales, and Stanton did it again:

Three homers in four innings for the slugger. Don’t make too much of one spring game, especially one in which Stanton got one of the best possible matchups in the game for him. But boy, the prospect of a revitalized Stanton anchoring the middle of the Yankee order sure does feel tantalizing, and just a bit more plausible after tonight.

The outburst continued in the sixth. Torres Walked, Soto singled to reach base a third time on the night, and Trent Grisham walked, replacing Judge in the lineup. Stanton added a sac fly to his tally, and Rizzo followed with an RBI single. A wild pitch from Quinn Preister brought another home, and it was 12-0.

Elsewhere, most of the Yankee bullpen got their work in tonight. Victor Gonzalez tossed a shutout inning, Clay Holmes contributed two outs to the cause, and Ian Hamilton worked a scoreless frame. Caleb Ferguson also pitched a scoreless inning, a good sign after a tough outing his last time out.

It’s hard to have a more successful spring training game. The pitchers that got in the game all looked sharp, the Yankees’ most vital player returned and appeared healthy, and the beleaguered Stanton performed as well as he has in a long time, albeit in an exhibition setting. We can only hope that the momentum can carry into next week when the games start to count. Just six days of spring training games remain, including one tomorrow afternoon. Opening Day starter Nestor Cortes will get the ball in that one, on the road against the Braves at 1:05 pm ET.

Box Score